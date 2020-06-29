This cheap SIM only deal from Three costs just £7 a month for a strong 4GB of data

Who needs big data plans, HD Netflix on the go and heavy gaming sessions on the train...well, probably a lot of people but if that's a lifestyle you have no time for, you could save a massive amount of cash on your next SIM plan.

With Three, if you cut your data down to 4GB, you can currently pay just £7 a month. Not only is that an exceptionally affordable price but should also actually be plenty of data for the majority of people.

It will easily get you through a month's worth of social media, internet searches, Google Maps and general phone activities while costing you barely anything each month.

Of course, for those who laugh at those kind of data caps, Three's unlimited data plan comes in at a market-leading £18 a month and could be your best option. Prefer affordability? Find out more below or consult our SIM only deals guide to see the rest of the competition.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: compare the best options right now

Unlimited data SIM only deals from Three:

Three | 12 months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £7 per month

Not for those who stream, game and more each week, this SIM plan is aimed fully at those on a budget. Coming in at just £7 a month, this is easily one of the best value options out there. At that price, you're getting 4GB of data which will easily get you through most activities you're doing on your phone each month, as long as you're not going big on Netflix!

View Deal

Check out the best SIM-free phone deals to combine with these offers

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding