The first AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review reveals ‘brute force’ performance

We’re still waiting for AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation processors to release this coming April, but it seems the first review has already leaked out.

A Reddit user posted several images of a forthcoming issue of the CanardPC Hardware magazine containing several reviews on the Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600. As previously rumored, it seems that AMD’s new 12nm Zen+ processor deliver faster clock speeds for better performance and gaming experiences at the cost of higher power consumption.

According to the review, the Ryzen 7 2700X performs 14% better than the Ryzen 7 1800X when tested against a group of synthetic benchmarks including HEVC 4K to H264 1080p encoding, Mathematica, PovRay, Blender 3D, 3DSMax and Corona.

Image 1 of 5 Synthetic and gaming benchmarks (image credit: CPC Magazine) Image 2 of 5 Power consumption (image credit: CPC Magazine) Image 3 of 5 Memory latency (image credit: CPC Magazine) Image 4 of 5 More latency specs (image credit: CPC Magazine) Image 5 of 5 CPU frequencies (image credit: CPC Magazine)

Unfortunately, it seems as gaming doesn’t see as much of a remarkable improvement, as CPC Hardware reports only a 4% improvement in gaming performance with games such as GTA V, GRID AutoSport, Battlefield 4, Arma III, X3: TC and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Meanwhile, Intel processors purportedly still lead in gaming, with the Core i5 8400 and Core i5 8600K performing better than the Ryzen 2nd generation processor.

The rumored processor was supposedly tested on an entry-level A320 motherboard that doesn’t support XFR2. With that in mind, this chip could perform even better – or at least, achieve even higher core frequencies – with a X370 or X470 motherboard.

The Ryzen 2nd Generation processor launch is likely just around the corner, so stay tuned for more and our own full reviews of AMD’s forthcoming CPUs.

So, what about Nvidia Turing?