The Falcon and the Winter Soldier explained: everything in one place

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Marvel's second canonical TV show on Disney Plus. On this page, we'll tell you everything we know about the show so far – listing our recaps from each episode of the series, and sharing our explainers around key moments and characters that you might want to read more about.

In case you haven't seen it yet, the show brings stars two of Steve Rogers' close allies, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and James Buchanan 'Bucky' Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Set months after the ending of Avengers Endgame, where an elderly Rogers handed the Captain America mantle to Sam, the show deals with what the shield means and explores a turbulent post-Thanos world of slightly boring terrorists.

The show is much more straightforward than WandaVision was, but that's actually not the worst thing in the world, given that it's been almost two years since we saw our last bit of big screen MCU action. The series actually feels like a Marvel movie in TV form – even if it's a little bit uneven overall, thanks to an overload of villains and some confusing plotting. Still, it's been fun to tune in each week, and it has its own share of mysteries to unpack.

Here's everything you need to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Spoilers follow.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recaps

Read our reviews of each episode so far, which are accompanied by Marvel-related trivia picked out by our expert each week. New reviews will be posted every Friday, until the season's six episodes come to a close.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier explainers

If there's a question worth answering about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we'll explore it in the links below. We'll update this as we add new explainers around the show – whether it's the identity of a new Marvel character, or trying to unpick the ending to a particular episode. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn't as heavy on Easter eggs and mysteries as WandaVision was, but there's still plenty to discuss.

Be warned there are spoilers in the headlines below.

When do new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release on Disney Plus?

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release every Friday at midnight PDT/3AM EDT/8AM BST. That's when you'll want to be awake if you're looking to catch new episodes of the show.