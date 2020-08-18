The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime Video has already cast a new superhero

Before The Boys season 2 has even premiered, the comic book adaptation on Amazon Prime Video has started casting Supes for the previously-announced season 3. It's been revealed that Jensen Ackles, one of the two pretty Winchester boys in the long-running series Supernatural, will join the show in season 3 as the character Soldier Boy.

Soldier Boy, straight from the comic created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is a Captain America-like figure and the first superhero in the world of The Boys. It's apparently a mantle passed down between superheroes – though we're leaving out a lot of colorful details about the character here that might make their way into the show.

In the comics, Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban in the show) apparently bites his nose off. So, you might have that to look forward to.

The connection between Supernatural and The Boys is creator Eric Kripke, the head writer behind both shows, though Kripke left the day-to-day of Supernatural at the end of season 5 10 years ago.

Ackles announced the news on his Instagram page with a video:

I keep wondering what I’ll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me. *volume ⬆️ Jensen Ackles A photo posted by @jensenackles on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

The Boys season 3 will likely follow season 2 in 2021. Amazon Prime Video has probably renewed the show early based on both the success of season 1 and the length of time it takes to actually make episodes of such an effects-heavy show. The Boys season 2 finished filming late last year – so it's not a small task.

When does the next season of The Boys start?

The Boys season 2 kicks off on September 4, but unlike last year's episodes, new installments will roll out weekly thereafter. Expect the season to wrap up in October.

An aftershow will release on Amazon Prime Video this season, too, with the first episode releasing ahead of season 2 on August 28 – that will cover The Boys season 1 if you need a recap.