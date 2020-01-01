The best January sales 2020: grab one of these final deals

When do the January sales start? When January begins... and check your calendar, as today is the day!

We've plundered through the Amazon January sales, summarised the best Currys January deals and checked out the top options from John Lewis (and others) to boot.

The Boxing Day sales lasted for a lot longer this year as retailers sought to grab the attention of the deals-hunting public, but there are still a strong number of great ways to save money as the January sales begin.

In fact, there are some brilliant offers to be had if you've still got a load of Christmas cash and gift cards burning a hole in your pocket – but scouring the sales can be a slog.

Rather than leaving the warmth of your home, or spending hours on the internet while your family are in another room, we've done the hard work for you.

We've searched through the January sales to bring you the very best New Year deals available now. Below, you'll find the biggest savings and best offers on TVs, iPads, laptops, headphones and smart home tech. Read on for our pick of the best January sales live now...

10 top deals in the January sales

Because shoppers have spent a little less in recent months, this year's January sales are set to be some of the best for many years – retailers have simply had to cut prices to shift stock.

Naturally, this is good news for anyone looking to pick up a post-Boxing Day deal. But with so many apparent discounts around, it can be difficult to separate the genuinely good deals from the ones that are simply masquerading as bargains.

Using our in-depth knowledge of all things tech – including historical pricing and upcoming releases – we're here to guide you. We're constantly updating this page of January sales, adding new deals as they arrive and removing the ones that have expired.

So make sure you bookmark this page and keep checking back between now and New Year's Day for the lowest prices on this year's best tech.

Prefer to browse the January sales for your own New Year deals? Here are the retailers with the most exciting offers to look through. Alternatively, scroll down further for our pick of the best discounts right now.

Audio deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

The latest model (second generation) of AirPods are just under £125, cheaper than the Black Friday prices we saw. These sold out fast for £4 more, so it's unclear how long this price will be available for. View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at BT

This matches the lowest ever price for the wireless charging case version of the Apple AirPods. A solid discount on the wireless charging case version of these earbuds – however, they won't be in stock until January 4, so make a note in your calendar.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £78 at Currys

With over £90 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank – and they'd make a great Christmas gift, too. This deal is only available for the black, red, and white models.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: £299 £199 at Currys

Don't think you've got a pair of luxury wireless headphones under the tree this year? You can pick up this excellent Beats Studio 3 deal for under £200 in the early January sales. That's a fantastic price for the overall quality of these headphones, and even better if you're an iPhone user looking to take advantage of the W1 chip.

View Deal

SoundMagic E11C earphones: £50 £39.95 at Amazon

Save just over a tenner on these fantastic in-ear headphones from SoundMagic, which combine high-fidelity audio with the convenience of compact buds.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £128 at Currys

Available at their Black Friday price, these great wireless headphones feature up to 30 hours of battery life. The overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones are among its major strengths.View Deal

Sony WH-1000 XM3 noise cancelling headphones: £239 at John Lewis

These are our favourite noise-cancelling headphones (and they have been for two years running), so grabbing them at a discount with a two year guarantee for John Lewis makes this an excellent January sales win. You're getting industry leading noise cancellation and excellent audio quality to boot.

View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 2: £169 £79 at Currys

The Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 2 portable speaker offers up to 20 hours of battery life and USB smart phone charging on top of being a nice little Bluetooth speaker. You're saving £90 in these January sales, so now is the best time to grab a feature packed wireless speaker for less.

View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £149 £139 at Currys

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. It was £129, but the price has now risen to £139 - still a saving, but not quite as good.

View Deal

Sonos Beam: £399 £319 at Amazon

One of the smartest soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam will be the central part of your connected music eco-system, just as comfortable with bombastic film soundtracks as it is with plaintive classical music melodies – and £80 off is an excellent deal.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones: £349 £297 at Amazon

DEAL ENDED These striking wireless headphones come with Alexa built-in, alongside Tile tracking technology – and with £50 off, they're at their lowest price ever.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC: £179.99 £99 at Currys

These are some top-end wireless over-ear headphones, so this discount makes them something of a bargain. They've got great noise cancelling, a long-lasting battery, and a foldable design that makes them easy to transport - sure, they were down to £85 recently, but Currys is one of the few places that still is offering a deal.

View Deal

Computing deals

Computing deals

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £649 £499 at Currys

Grab this fantastic 14-inch laptop with a massive 512GB SSD for under £500 at Currys in the January sales. You're getting an amazing 10th generation i5 processor under the hood with an 8GB of RAM as well as 32GB of Intel Optane memory to boot. This is an absolute steal, so be sure to jump while stock lasts.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 24 all-in-one Windows PC: £799 £599 at Currys

Send your productivity through the roof with this 23.8-inch all-in-one Windows PC from HP – oodles of screen space to get your work done (or for watching Netflix), plus speedy internals and 1TB of storage space. £200 off in the early January sales is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2018): £1569 £1300 at John Lewis

This 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD – and it's now over £200 in the John Lewis January sales.View Deal

Asus VivoBook X5 15.6-inch laptop: £469 £369 at Amazon

The VivoBook offers a full HD, almost bezel-less screen and a lightweight form factor. You're getting a speedy 256GB SSD with an i3 processor and 4GB of RAM - specs perfectly suited for storing media files and light multitasking. If you're prioritising a fantastic portable experience over the latest specs in the January sales, the VivoBook can save you plenty of cash this week.

View Deal

Acer Swift 3 15.6-inch laptop: £799 £599.97 at Box

You're boosting your power with an 8th generation i7 processor running the show in this Acer Swift 3 laptop deal from Box. Save £200 on this particular model with a 256GB SSD and impressive 8GB of RAM. There's also a handful of other nifty features like a fingerprint reader and free year of Office 365 to boot.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060: £1,099.99 £899 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a budget gaming laptop, then this is one of the cheapest you'll find. A word of warning, though; it has a GTX 1060 GPU, which is beginning to show its age. So, this is not a very powerful gaming laptop, but if you're only playing casual games, it'll do.View Deal

Kaspersky Anti-virus| 1 year | £10

What we love about Kaspersky is that its super user-friendly and easy to use, that along with its essential security features make it an excellent antivirus. Not to mention that this massive discount takes it down to a mere tenner to cover one device.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | black Type Cover | £1,269 £829 at Currys

OUT OF STOCK This 256GB Surface Pro 7 is down by £440 this week, an excellent saving in the January sales. You're getting an i5 processor in here as well as 8GB of RAM, plus Currys are also including the type cover - essential for turning the Pro 7 tablet into a working laptop.



Apple MacBook Pro (2017) | £1,099 £899 at Currys

OUT OF STOCK This MacBook Pro may be the 2017 model, but it's still a great shout if you're looking for a luxury laptop for 2020. £899 is a fantastic price on this 256GB SSD model with 8GB of RAM, but be warned you're not getting the touch bar on this particular version.



Lenovo Ideapad S145 14-inch laptop: £599 £399 at AO

DEAL EXPIRED This is the cheapest you'll find a 512GB SSD on this list - at under £400 this laptop is a steal in the early January sales. You've also got 8GB of RAM and an 8th generation i5 processor under the hood - but be wary, all that power means you'll only get a 5-hour battery life out of this machine. If you're happy trading bigger computing power for keeping your machine plugged in for most of the time, this is a great saving from AO.

View Deal

TV deals

TV deals

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £279 at Currys

This budget 43-inch LG TV is at its Black Friday price in the January sales. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. Spent another £40 and you can get the 49-inch model. View Deal

Philips Ambilight 43-inch 4K Smart TV: £850 £488 at Amazon

Bag yourself a 4K TV bargain during the January sales with the 43-inch Philips 43PUS7304. It comes with 3-sided Ambilight, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, plus the Google voice Assistant is built in too.

View Deal

Philips 55PUS6754 Ambilight 55-inch HDR 4K TV: Now £589 at Amazon

This £499 deal from Amazon is ideal if you're looking for the unique Ambilight experience. Ambilight screens emit coloured light from the sides to match the on-screen action for a glorious enthralling cinematic experience that leaves other TVs for dust.

View Deal

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 4K TV: £679.99 £545 at Amazon

What if you're after a 65-inch set? Well then, we'd point you to this Panasonic 65-inch FX560 Series screen that's discounted £134. It has Freeview HD with Freeview Play and a brilliant, basic UI. Model number: TX-65FX560B.View Deal

Samsung 4K curved TV 65-inch 4K, UHD, HDR: £649 £579 at AO

This curved 4K TV is available for well under £600 in the January sales. This is no gimmick either, while the curved shape is best viewed head on, it creates an amazing sense of immersion on a truly gorgeous 4K UHD screen.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED TV: £999 £699 at John Lewis

You can pick up this amazing Samsung Frame TV deal at John Lewis in the January sales and save yourself £300 on the Art Mode television. With a snug wall fit and slimline design, the Frame will shine on any wall and offers a great QLED display to boot.

View Deal

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,079 at Amazon [LOW STOCK]

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Phone and tablet deals

Phone and tablet deals

iPhone 11 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £69 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm

Finally, the iPhone deal for the person planning on going all out. Of course, you could go the larger Pro Max model but we feel like the price of the Pro is a safer bet. While this may seem expensive at first glance, it is actually one of the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro deals around, thanks in part to our exclusive TRBF30 code. And, there's even a massive 100GB of data on offer!

View Deal

iPhone 8: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £69 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24pm

Much like the iPhone 7 deal above, this is one of those offers with an aim of making Apple cheap. With monthly bills of just £24, this stands out as an impressive offer on what is still a relatively new iPhone. And, thanks to our exclusive code TRBF30, you're only actually paying £69 upfront, while still getting a decent 10GB data.

View Deal

Huawei P30: at Three Mobile| £19 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Until a recent price rise drove this out of the realms of affordability, this was our favourite Huawei P30 deal by a long way. Now, the price has dropped back down and it can once again take on that accolade. With a massive 100GB of data for just £27 a month, you will be hard pressed to find a better offer than this.

View Deal

iPhone 11 64 GB | £699 at Currys

This iPhone 11 is back down to its lowest price at Currys in the early January sales. You're saving £30 on this 64GB model, meaning you can take home the unlocked handset for even less in the January sales.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB | £919 £889 at Amazon

The latest iPad Pro offers a brand new way to use the Apple tablet - one more akin to a laptop's power and specification. This 256GB model will keep all your apps, downloads, and entertainment in one place on a gorgeous 11-inch screen. Plus, you're saving £30 at Amazon.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,519 at John Lewis

This is a fantastic £200 saving on the largest iPad Pro deal you can pick up in the January sales. You're getting an amazing 1TB of storage on this model, meaning it can pretty much handle anything you throw at it. If you don't need all that power, you can grab a 64GB version for £927 from Laptops Direct or a 256GB version for £1,079 at Currys.

View Deal

Wearable deals

Wearable deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music: £275 £199.99 at Argos

We're not sure how an advanced running watch with Spotify on board is able to be offered this cheaply, but here it is - grab this excellent fitness and exercise tracker for a steal.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the cheapest ways to start tracking your fitness from your wrist. You're getting all the basic monitoring and analysis you'd expect from a FitBit but also phone notifications and sleep monitoring. If you're after something with on-screen workouts and music, you'll want to check out the flagship Versa model.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £199 £159 at Currys

This Fitbit Versa smartwatch does everything you'd expect a Fitbit fitness tracker to take care of, with extra onscreen exercise instructions to boot. On top of that you're getting a 5 day battery life and Amazon Alexa built straight in.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch: £149.99 at Very

Save on this Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch - just £149 at Very in the January sales. With 15 pre-loaded apps for exercise coaching and on-screen guidance, this is a fantastic cheap fitness tracker to get 2020 started with.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm: £199 at Currys

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £199 in these early January sales. Despite its low price this week, you're still getting a fantastic OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 - 40mm: £379 at Currys

You're paying less for this Series 5 than you would a cellular Series 4 in the Boxing Day sales, so this Apple Watch deal is a real winner. The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4: 40mm (GPS + Cellular) £499 £380.77 at Amazon

Thanks to the launch of the Apple Watch 5, series 4 prices have dropped - making these models very tempting indeed. The Apple Watch 4 has a bigger display than the Apple Watch 3 and boasts an improved ECG monitor. The big advantage of this deal over the series 5 deal above is that this 40mm model is cellular - although it has risen by £20 since the start of the sales.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR | £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

DEAL ENDED The Fitbit Inspire HR is a versatile, stylish fitness tracker that comes highly recommended even at full price. That makes its current January sales price of £60 one of the very best mid-range options available. This deal has finished now, but Amazon is still offering a £10 discount, with a price of £79.99.

Gaming deals

Gaming deals

Xbox One S 1TB all digital | 3 games: £149 at Microsoft

This is the all-digital version of the Xbox One S console, so you won't be able to play discs. That said, this is the old 3-game bundle we've all come to recognise at a lower January sale price than the usual £199 value. If you're after the best Game Pass has to offer at the lowest price possible, and aren't fussed about second hand physical games further down the line, this is your best sale price today.



View Deal

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £299 at Currys

Currys had this same bundle, which also ships with Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2, for £299 over Black Friday, and while it dipped £20 more recently, this is still a deal. The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world, and Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: £49.99 £36.49 at CDKeys

Save over £10 on a full year of PlayStation Plus membership with this deal. PS Plus grants you access to the online multiplayer side of PS4 games, exclusive discounts and a bunch of free games to enjoy every month as a part of your membership.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Spyro Reignited Trilogy: £199 at Argos

Argos is currently running a bundle deal that can send you home with a Switch Lite console and a game for just £209.99. Spyro offers the most cash saved out of the games on sale here, but you can also pick up other titles like Rocket League, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing for the same price. Linked here is the grey model but you can pick up the yellow and turquoise too.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £219 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite alongside one of the biggest games to hit the Switch system since release for just £219 in the Currys January sales. Mario Kart has become synonymous with Nintendo's consoles so picking it up early is always a win. Also available in yellow and grey.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch games: from £17 at Currys

DEAL ENDED There were a whole host of deals on Nintendo Switch games - there are still some savings to be had on great titles, so click the link to check it out, but the savings aren't as stellar.

View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: £37.99 at Currys

Currys have cut their prices on a range of Xbox One games, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just £37.99 stands out the most. This brand new game comes down from its usual $49.99 price tag for these early January sales. You can also pick up a copy of FIFA 20 for the same price.

View Deal

Selected PS4 Games: £39.99 at Very

There's a great selection of cheap PS4 games at Very today. You can pick up a copy of Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20 among other great titles for this price. You can even grab Borderlands 3 for just £29.99. View Deal

Xbox One wireless controller: £44.99 £34.99 at Currys

DEAL ENDED Save £10 on a new wireless controller for Xbox One in the Currys January sales. If you've just unwrapped a new console, or you're looking to refresh your stock of controllers, this deal is not to be missed.

View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: £15.99 at Amazon

DEAL ENDED Pick up three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £15.99 at Amazon in the January sales - perfect if you're unwrapping a new console or if you've grabbed one of the cheap ones above. You're buying three months of access to the Game Pass library of free games as well as online play.

View Deal

Smart home deals

Smart home deals

Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Google Nest Hub | £208 £149 at John Lewis

Protect your property, control your smart home, access all the features of Google Assistant, and more besides with this bundle deal on the Google Nest Cam Outdoor and the Google Nest Hub... you can save £59 at John Lewis now.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock and Google Nest Mini: £113.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Get a Google-inspired upgrade for your smart home with this double-device deal at Currys – the Lenovo Smart Clock and the Google Nest Mini (both with Google Assistant on board) for £64 less than they would cost if you bought them separately. That's two more rooms in your house covered.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £25 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running. This product is in stock December 27, however.View Deal

Hive Active heating and hot water thermostat with professional installation: £249 £159.99 at Amazon

If you want to smarten up your heating and hot water for 2020, but don't want the hassle of sorting it all out yourself, Amazon have cut the price of this Hive thermostat with professional installation included.

View Deal

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Currys has a few Google devices back down to their earlier discounts, including this smart speaker. Enjoy ad-supported access to YouTube music, and use Google Assistant to answer any burning questions you might have. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £58.99 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, you can listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. This is the same price Currys offered during the Black Friday period, so it's a decent saving.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £228.99 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and currently it's nearly half price.

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £129 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

DEAL ENDED The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Camera deals

Camera deals

GoPro Hero 7 Silver: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

The cheaper GoPro Hero 7 deal on offer today is the Silver version. While this is the mid-range model of the pack you're still getting an amazing feature set for your cash - 4K30 video, a waterproof resistance up to 10m, 10MP WDR photo, voice control, time-lapse functionality, and GPS. Plus, £149 is the lowest this camera has ever been available for, so you're getting a great deal at Amazon.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Black: £379.99 £279.99 at Amazon

The Black model is the high end GoPro action camera available in today's deals. You're getting an incredible feature set - 12MP HDR 'SuperPhoto', 4K60 video, HyperSmooth stabilisation, TimeWarp video, Superview, Wide, and Linear digital lenses, and wake on voice functionality to add to that of the Silver - all powered by the GP1 Chip. You're saving £100 on this amazing action camera in the Boxing Day sales.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black: £379.99 £312.95 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Hero 8 Black, which is GoPro's new flagship action camera. It brings class-leading image stabilisation, a new built-in mount for easily attaching it to helmets or tripods, and compatibility with GoPro's forthcoming 'Mods' accessories in early 2020.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots: £74.99 £54.99 at Amazon

This is a beginner-friendly price for the Instax Mini 9, which is our number one instant camera. You get a 10-shot mini film pack, and the camera has a flash capability, exposure control, and the capability to take selfies and close-ups.View Deal

Instax mini film 50 shot pack: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Take 50 more credit card-sized photos with your Instax camera. This is compatible with all models, and should be enough to last for a couple of weddings or fancy dress parties.

Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Camera: £547 £349 at Currys

OUT OF STOCK This fine deal on the X-T100 matches Amazon's own right now, if you're looking for a new camera at a heft discount. This lops almost £200 off the listed price. .

Home deals

Home deals

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: £199.99 £99 at Amazon

Want great-tasting, convenient coffee in a hurry? This ace Nespresso Vertuo Plus capsule coffee machine knocks over £100 off the usual asking price, and throws in a load of capsules too for barista-level bliss.View Deal

HOVER-1 Eagle Electric Scooter: £249 £119 at Currys

The HOVER-1 folding electric scooter can reach a max speed of 15mph with a seven mile range - perfect for a quick commute or quick and easy way to get around this winter. You're also getting electric acceleration and built-in suspension for your cash.

View Deal

Dolce Gusto hot drinks machine: £79.99 £28 at Currys

This Dolce Gusto coffee machine is a firm favourite when it comes to Currys Boxing Day sales. This is the price we saw on this particular model last year, and they flew off the shelves after Christmas.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £109.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but now is over half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | Black: £399 £284 at Go Electrical

Save a huge £115 on this stand mixer from KitchenAid, which comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, and a direct drive motor with different speed settings. Attachments include a whisk, dough hook, and beaters.View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | White: £399 £259 at Go Electrical

PRICE DROP! If you prefer the white version of the Classic Stand Mixer you can save even more, with a full 35% off (was 30% off) this model. Like the black version above it comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, whisk, dough hook, and beaters.

View Deal

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill: £199 £89 at Currys

Currys has cut the price of this grill, which filters fat out of your food and has adjustable grill plates, as well as a timer function. The manufacturer promises restaurant-quality steaks with this thing. View Deal

Tefal Easy Fry Precision Air Fryer: £99.99 £69 at Currys

Save £40 on this air fryer, which promises healthier frying over traditional methods. You've got four cooking settings to choose from here: dry, bake, grill or roast, which should cover most of the things you want to cook. This deal has risen by £10 since first unveiled, but is still cheaper at Currys.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £374 £299 at John Lewis

John Lewis has knocked £75 this cordless vaccum cleaner that boasts a direct drive cleaner head and up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. That means you can pick up a top-of-the-line vacuum for under £300.View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb (great for 4K streamers and even the busiest of households) at a price of just £23 each month - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £15.90pm

Now this definitely isn't the broadband deal to go for if you're having speed issues, but would make a great choice if you're more concerned about price. getting your internet bill each month and seeing a figure of less than £16 is clearly very attractive, and you'll only be tied into a 12-months contract.

View Deal

Morphy Richards Soup Maker £69.99 £39.99 at Currys

DEAL ENDED Make up to 1.6 litres of soup with this appliance, that promises smooth soup in 21 minutes or chunky soup in 28 minutes. Might be worthwhile if you're looking to make healthier lunches in 2020. View Deal

So who's having a January sale?

All the big retailers get stuck in to the January sales. Let's take a look at the big hitters below and what you can nab from each.

The Amazon January sales are a great place to start. Amazon has been on a discounting rampage since mid-November and it certainly won't be slowing down any time soon – you can expect the deals to keep rolling in well into January. View today's deals: Amazon

Currys impressed us in the January sales last year, and more recently on Black Friday. This year we're expecting big discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, kitchen electricals and more – keep an eye out for the TV ads showing off the best ones too. View today's deals: Currys

Very.co.uk has been a regular on our deals pages throughout the year and we expect it to have tempting offers on TVs, laptops and consoles once again along with other gadgets. Very is also a top fashion, home and beauty item retailer too so expect a wide gamut of deals. View today's deals: Very

AO is one of our go-to retailers when we're scouring the net for cheap TV deals or laptop deals all year round. AO really specialises in home electrics though and it's a fantastic time of year to upgrade with a new fridge, freezer, washing machine, kettle, microwave and the like. View today's deals: AO

Once a little sales-shy, John Lewis is starting to embrace the winter sales period, and we saw some outstanding deals on speakers, appliances, and TVs over Black Friday. Why buy from John Lewis? Well, it offers a two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge, which is great for peace of mind when buying electrical items. View today's deals: John Lewis

Argos is one of those retailers who always seem to be having a sale, so you can be sure to find a bargain in January. Annoyingly, much of its stock is region-based, but you can check availability by entering your postcode before going through the checkout process. Discounted prices on laptops, TVs, toys and console bundles are still well worth a look. View today's deals: Argos

CDKeys.com is one of the cheapest places on the net for PC games all year round and offer fantastic prices followed by instant delivery of the code, with major platforms like Steam, uPlay, Origins and Battlenet supported. It's not all about the PC crowd though as CDKeys have some of the best deals going on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships too. View today's deals: CDKeys

Mobiles.co.uk is taking advantage of the growing trend to buy and upgrade phone contracts online rather than on the high street. We saw some great mobile phone deals on Black Friday so you can expect more of the same from this trusted mobile phone seller - and we've seen a couple of great iPhone / Samsung Galaxy deals this year if you're thinking of an upgrade. View today's deals: Mobiles.co.uk