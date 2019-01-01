The best January sales 2019: where to find the best deals right now

Happy New Year, reader and thanks for dropping by to check out our roundup of the very best deals in the January sales 2019. A few stores launched sales straight after Christmas, with not many holding back for the traditional January sales, so we've had plenty of time to dig through the best offers. But of course, we've added some brand new ones today too as we start our daily deals coverage with a bang in 2019.

After all, you're probably back at work soon, so don't be daft getting involved with those horrible queues at retail park car parks or looking for the non-event deals on the highstreet. Online's where the best bargains to be had - just like Black Friday. And we'll save you the time of trawling through loads of different online stores trying to spot the bargains. We've got our eye on prices all year round, so we know a good deal when we see one.

So sit back, scroll down a little and you'll see we've listed the best offers of the day so far. We'll update this page throughout the day and tomorrow too, as some of these deals may go on for a few days - although if you see something you like today, don't bank on it being around tomorrow, just to be safe.

The best January sales 2018

The best January sales deals

The best January sales picks so far

We've shown you where the best January sales are happening today. But we thought we'd also highlight some of favourite individual offers from the best sales we've seen, followed by deals in a range of specific categories. We'll be updating this page throughout the sales, so feel free to keep coming back to check out the freshest discounts.

Asus Chromebook C223NA £195 at Amazon

Chromebooks like this are super cheap and a viable alternative to your standard Windows laptop, even more so if you're used to using Google's suite of office apps. This one comes with a useful 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is surprisingly roomy without the bloated Windows OS.

PlayStation Classic: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

That's a fantastic saving in the January sales today as the mini PlayStation hasn't been out that long at all, and yet you can save a whopping £40 on it if you're quick. It comes loaded 20 games and two controllers.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription £49.99 £42.99 at CDKeys

Save £7 on a full year of PlayStation Plus membership with this deal. PS Plus grants you access to the online multiplayer side of PS4 games, exclusive discounts and a bunch of free games to enjoy every month as a part of your membership.

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £349.99 at Very

This isn't a special edition console, but given many stores seem to be charging £350 for the console alone and Red Dead Redemption 2 will still cost close to £50 a long time after launch, this is a great money saver. This game looks incredible on the Pro too.

Xbox Game Pass 12-month sub £89.99 £53.99 at CDKeys

That's a huge reduction on the Netflix of gaming-style service for Xbox. While your sub is active you can choose to download from a strong selection of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games at no extra charge. Better yet, any new Microsoft-exclusive titles are included on launch day. Yes, including Crackdown 3!

Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription £39.99 £33.99 at CDKeys

This is a great time of year to top up or buy a fresh Xbox Live Gold subscription. CDKeys is way cheaper than the default £40 asking price today too. Order now and get the code delivered digitally straight away.



GoPro Hero 7 Silver: £279.99 £219.99 at Very

Very has come out of nowhere to smash £60 off this year's new GoPro Hero 7 Silver. This is an excellent price on one of the best GoPro action cameras ever made. A perfect choice if you're planing on being more active in 2019 and want to prove it too.View Deal

TV

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £329 at Argos

This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

Hisense H50A6250UK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £369 at Argos

This is a fantastic day for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. What makes this one stand out from the similar Argos TV deals you ask? How about a very reassuring three-year warranty? If this deal sell out, there's a nigh-on identical, slightly older, Hisense TV for the £349 (but without the extended warranty).

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £469 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £330 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £538.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large. The massive £260 discount is the big selling point today though.

Samsung UE49NU7670 49-inch curved 4K TV | Now £549 at Currys

Save £200 today! If you're able to arrange to mainly view hem head-on, curved TVs are an excellent pick for your living room - the colours tend to fade a little when viewed at too narrow an angle from the sides. We're loving the dramatic discount on this Samsung model from Currys today, but it won't last long at this price.

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1798 at Currys

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K TV | £499 at AO

If you really want a massive, but cheap TV, then Techwood could be the brand for you today. This smart 4K TV lacks HDR, but given the super low price, we can let that slide. Under £500 for a 65-inch TV? What a January sales deal!

LG 60UK6200PLA 60-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599 at John Lewis

There are a lot of cheap TV with screens in the 60-inch plus category today. This one's really caught our eye though, not just for being a lovely large LG, but for the suitably huge free five year warranty attached to it from John Lewis.

LG 75UK6200PLB 75-inch 4K TV | Now £999 at Currys

Wait...what? A 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV for under a grand? And it's an LG. And it's £800 cheaper than usual today!? This is by far and away the cheapest offer we've seen for a TV of this size and quality. These January sales can't last forever though.

Samsung UE75NU8000 75-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £1695 at Amazon

We do love how big the discounts on massive tellies get around this time of year. Amazon has just knocked £905 off this epic 75-inch Samsung TV. Stock surely can't last long at this price.

Sony Bravia KD75XF8596 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV | Now £1899 at John Lewis

John Lewis has a fantastic five year guarantee on this enormous TV. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in. Better yet, it's £400 cheaper today than a few weeks ago.

Laptops

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop £299.99 at ebuyer

This is a fantastic price for a laptop with 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask away with an abundance of tabs, apps and programs running at once. There's a roomy 1TB hard drive too.

Dell Latitude E7240 Ultrabook from £168 at eBay

This refurbished ultrabook is enormously powerful for such a low price and comes with a six-month warranty as standard. £168 is the price if you want the Windows 10 OS pre-installed - £150 if you're flying solo. Impressive spec on this 12-inch HD touchscreen laptop include an i5 processor, 4GB of RAM (or choose 8GB for just £18 more) and a 128GB SSD. You won't find better value for such a low price if you don't mind it being a refurb.

HP Chromebook 11 £170 at Amazon

If you're after one of the cheapest Chromebooks around to try out saying goodbye to Windows, then this 11-inch model is worth a look. 4GB of RAM is enough for very basic work activities, although the 16GB of storage is a bit rubbish. There is free access to 100GB of online storage though to make storing your files online super easy.

Asus Chromebook C223NA £195 at Amazon

Chromebooks like this are super cheap and a viable alternative to your standard Windows laptop, even more so if you're used to using Google's suite of office apps. This one comes with a useful 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is surprisingly roomy without the bloated Windows OS.

Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop - £329 at AO.com

This popular and portable Acer model has an especially large 256GB SSD considering the super low price you're getting. 4GB of RAM is plenty to handle standard multi-tasking activities like checking email, listening to music, running plenty of browser tabs, editing documents and so on. The Full HD screen is great for relaxing with movie content too.

HP 14-cm0999na 14-inch laptop £699 £429 at AO

This is a great all-rounder of a laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it ideal for most day-to-day tasks, while the 256GB SSD keeps Windows 10 feeling quick and responsive. It has a thin and light design, weighing just 1.47kg, and a 14-inch 1080p screen, all for £270 off.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S i5 8GB RAM £579.99 at Argos

This version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, making it an excellent all-rounder that can handle Windows 10 and various apps with ease.

Lenovo IdeaPad 720 laptop £949.95 £779.95 at John Lewis

John Lewis has included a two year guarantee with this Lenovo laptop deal. And tha's on top of a £179 discount. This IdeaPad comes with an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a Full HD screen and a whopping 256GB SSD.

Crucial BX500 240GB internal SSD £39.59 £32.99 at Amazon

Solid State Drives (SSDs) are a fantastic way to upgrade your existing laptop thanks to the increased performance and speed they offer over regular hard drives. We rarely see prices this good on SSD from reliable brands like Crucial either.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch January sales

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | £289.99 at Currys

With so many of the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundles selling out so fast at this time of year, we're surprised to see this one going for such a low price. This deal comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe which is one of the finest multiplayer games on the Switch.View Deal

PS4 January sales

PS4 Slim | Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle | £229.99 at Very

One of the most hyped games of the year is now free with a 500GB PS4 console. If you've yet to sample Sony's current-gen console - or Rockstar's immense open-world game - now may be the time to jump in.

PS4 Slim | Red Dead Redemption 2 | PUBG | £249.99 at Very

PUBG (or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds if you will) has only just been released on PS4, so it's a very handy addition to the Red Dead Redemption PS4 bundle. don;t forget, we're expecting the PS4 Slim to go back up to around £250 on its own soon.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £229 at AO.com

FIFA 19 is a big hit and that means it doesn't drop much below its RRP around Christmas, so if you're after a PS4 Slim anyways, this is the cheapest way to pick it up.

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £349.99 at Very

This isn't a special edition console, but given many stores seem to be charging £350 for the console alone and Red Dead Redemption 2 will still cost close to £50 a long time after launch, this is a great money saver. This game looks incredible on the Pro too. Stock is running low, but try Argos if this deal has sold out.

Xbox One January sales

Smart home

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £179 at Amazon

The black or white Sonos One smart speaker gets a tempting £20 discount late in the year. If you want your smart speaker to excel in audio quality for music, Sonos is the way to go. there's another promo where you can two of them for just £348 too.

Google Home Hub: £129 £109 at BT

Need a screen on your smart speaker? Then the Google Home Hub is the best option around. It's cheaper than the Amazon Echo Show and can play YouTube videos on demand.

Google Home Mini £49.99 £29 at BT

This super low price has actually been quite common over the last week, but everyone else has whacked the price back up to £49 today. So don't hang about as BT will surely follow suit very soon.

Google Home £129 £97 at AO.com

If you want a bit more oomph to your music on your smart speaker than the likes of the Home Mini or Echo Dot, then the original full-sized Google Home speaker may be a better fit for you. Most stores have gone back up to the full £129 price today - come on guys, where's the January sales spirit? BT is hanging on though with this lowest UK price.

Mobile phones

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | O2 | £69 upfront | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

Here we have it, the best deal on the Mate 20 Pro right now. Not only do you pay a tiny upfront fee and very little monthly but you also get an absolutely massive 100GB of data. That should be more than plenty for most people and will allow for hours of streaming and general internet use.

iPhone XS | O2 | £159 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 50GB 100GB data | £55pm

No XS deal comes near to this. The upfront fee is reasonable compared to most other deals (which is a miracle when it comes to the XS) and just £55 a month is very reasonable for what is one of the most expensive phones on the market right now, not to mention you're getting an absolutely massive 100GB of data - this really is the best deal on the XS right now.

iPhone XR | O2 | £140.99 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 50GB 100GB data | £45pm

This iPhone XR deal does need a £140.99 upfront fee to get going, but after that you're only paying £45 a month for a whopping 100GB of data.

Google Pixel 3 XL | O2 | £61.99 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 50GB 100GB data | £45pm

This is the best price we have seen on the Google Pixel 3 XL in 2019. For a massive 100GB of data you only have to pay £45 a month, that is an absolute bargain overall and looks closer to the kind of prices you would be paying on the regular-sized Google Pixel 3. View Deal

iPhone XR at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £125 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This is easily our favourite XR deal at the moment. It's a brilliant balance between a reasonable upfront fee and monthly costs, with the latter coming in under the £40-mark. There's no need to scrimp on data - 30GB each month will be plenty for most people.

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Bills under £25 a month and an upfront cost of just £100? That really is a bargain in our eyes. Yes, you only get 3GB of data but for this price that really shouldn't matter. And you're on O2 which means a whole host of priority rewards at your fingertips.

SIM only deal at Three | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20pm

It's very simple...you just won't find a better SIM only deal than this in the post-Christmas sales frenzy. No network or third-part retailer gets close to matching this massive data Three SIM only deal - it's the cheapest 'unlimited everything' deal of all time!

EXCLUSIVE 4GB SIM only on iD/Carphone Warehouse | £9 a month | Unlimited calls and texts

We know that most of you look to SIMO as a way of reducing your bills on an existing mobile at the end of your contract. Well here you'll be paying less than a tenner a month for a decent 4GB of data and unlimited everything else.

Moto G6 £199.95 Now from £169.95 at various retailers

Moto G6 £199.95 Now from £169.95 at various retailers

There are very few smartphones you can get at a price like this, especially when the G6 only came out earlier this year. For this price you are getting an attractive screen and a surprisingly premium design - it's our favourite budget smartphone on the market. AO.com £179 | Very £179.99 | Argos £169.95

EXCLUSIVE iPhone 6S at iD Mobile/Carphone Warehouse | £19.99 upfront | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £21.99 £17.99 per month

This Black Friday bargain just won't go away! For just £17.99 per month, you get more than the usual negligible data allowance. And guess what...this is for TechRadar readers only. Lucky you!

Smartwatches/fitness

Fitbit Flex 2 £79.99 now £49.99 at Argos

This was a tenner cheaper recently, but this is still a solid price for the Fitbit flex 2. In all honesty though, we recommend paying a bit extra and getting a Fitbit with a screen, such as the Fitbit Alta. We've compared the latest prices for all models in our cheap Fitbit deals page.

Fitbit Versa £199.99 now £159 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like music playback (via bluetooth headphones), fitness apps, notifications and so on to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. This is 30% off the RRP of the Versa, so you'll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition £219.99 now £179 at Amazon

This special edition of the Fitbit Versa costs more than the standard version, but at least you can save £40 on it with this deal.

TicWatch Pro £249.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

Using an innovative dual-screen technology, the TicWatch Pro battery lasts for up to a month and continue to track a lot of features many other watches can't. The affordable price and top-end technology make it one of our favourite smartwatches right now.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus £599.99 now £474.99 at John Lewis

After a specialist running watch for 2019? This is one of the best you can buy right now, and there's a significant discount from a variety of retailers in the January sales. Grab this if you're planning to become a great runner in the next 12 months or more.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus £599.99 now £474.99 at John Lewis

This watch is remarkably similar to the one just above, and that 'S' in the name refers to the smaller design. If you've got a thin wrist you may appreciate this slighter design of the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus range.View Deal

More January sale highlights

Orab-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush £299.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Why anyone would have originally paid nearly £300 for this electric toothbrush is beyond us, even if it is one of the best one's Oral-B has ever made. It's flirted with sub-£100 prices in recent months for other sales events, but this is the price lowest yet.

New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

This tablet is great for the kids if they're going to be lobbing it around, with a boosted, rugged cover around the 8-inch screen. Plus Amazon is offering a two-year no questions asked fix or replace warranty.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

This tiny tablet is small enough for even the littlest hands to hold, and has plenty of parental controls to stop them straying onto the dark web when you take your eyes off them for a second. Sign up for Kids Unlimited to get access to loads of shows too. It's not HD, but is £20 less than the slightly larger HD one above. It still comes with the same two-year warranty too.

View Deal

Fire HD 8 tablet: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

That's a super price on Amazon's cheapest HD tablet for grown ups. We much prefer this over the lower resolution 7-inch model. Plus, thanks to this January sale this one's a tenner cheaper.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7: £469 now £389

The Galaxy Tab S3 has been replaced by the Tab S4, but it's still a top Android tablet with plenty of power and a great display. It's price is dropping too (especially compared to the S4) - by £80 in this January deal. As it's a John Lewis listing, you also get a reassuring two-year guarantee.

Sony Alpha A7: £1549 £875.30 £721.24 at Amazon

If you're looking for a very cheap way to get a full-frame camera, then this is it. Sony's Alpha A7 has a massive discount down from its RRP to begin with to become by far the most affordable full-frame camera you can buy right now. Then there's £150 cashback you can claim back as well making it only £721.24. This deal includes a versatile 28-70mm zoom lens too.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | £39.99 £19.99 a year

There's up to 50% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment. It's a special software treat only for certain publishers like TechRadar to display. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

So who's having a January sale?

All the big stores get stuck in. With so many keen shoppers going online over the Christmas period in recent years, it's just too good a chance for them to finish 2018 off with some extra money in the bank and get 2019 off to a good start too. Let's take a look at the big hitters below and what you can nab from each.

The Amazon January sale is a great place to start. Amazon has been on a discounting rampage since mid-November and it certainly won't be slowing down any time soon. We usually get an early look at the deals a few days before so we can prep highlights of the best ones in advance and then tell you about them as soon as they go live. And seeing as Amazon has a lot of deals going on at once even on a quiet day, getting straight to the good ones will save you a lot of time browsing through tat. View today's deals: Amazon

Currys impressed us in the January sales last year (and more recently on Black Friday) with big discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, kitchen electricals and more so expect something similar this time around. Keep an eye out for the TV ads showing off the best ones too. View today's deals: Currys

Very.co.uk has been a regular on our deals pages throughout the year and we expect it to have tempting offers on TVs, laptops and consoles once again along with other gadgets. Very is also a top fashion, home and beauty item retailer too so expect a wide gamut of deals. View today's deals: Very

AO is one of our go-to retailers when we're scouring the net for cheap TV deals or laptop deals all year round. AO really specialises in home electrics though and it's a fantastic time of year to upgrade with a new fridge, freezer, washing machine, kettle, microwave and the like. View today's deals: AO

John Lewis doesn't really like sales, but it does like to nab customers from other retailers by offering a price match service. Why bother with the faff? Because John Lewis offers a two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge, which is great for peace of mind when buying electrical items. Despite its disdain for sales, we saw JL unleash some sweet TV, laptop and electrical item deals on Black Friday and it'll get involved again during this sales period. View today's deals: John Lewis

Argos is one of those retailers who always seem to be having a sale. So it'll be sure to a song and dance for the January sales. Annoyingly, much of its stock is region-based, but you can check availability by entering your postcode before going through the checkout process. Discounted prices on laptops, TVs, toys and console bundles are still well worth a look. View today's deals: Argos

CDKeys.com is one of the cheapest places on the net for PC games all year round and offer fantastic prices followed by instant delivery of the code, with major platforms like Steam, uPlay, Origins and Battlenet supported. It's not all about the PC crowd though as CDKeys have some of the best deals going on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships too. View today's deals: CDKeys

The Zavvi January sales are usually worth a look, especially for film and TV fans. Zavvi has a huge range of exclusive steelbook editions of movies old and new too. Pop culture merchandise is a big seller there too. View today's deals: Zavvi

Mobiles.co.uk is taking advantage of the growing trend to buy and upgrade phone contracts online rather than on the highstreet. This site offered the very best mobile phone deals back on Black Friday so you can expect more of the same from this trusted mobile phone seller - and we've seen a couple of great iPhone / Samsung Galaxy deals this year if you're thinking of an upgrade. View today's deals: Mobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse is an established highstreet retailer and is also one of the best online phone retailers now. We'll picked out the best mobile phone deals, whether they're standalone smartphones, contract phones, voucher codes or whatever else looks like a great mobile deal to us. View today's deals: Carphone Warehouse

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

Not a silly question at all. As we just said, a lot of stores are starting today and we expect even more will go live on Christmas Day - yes they're pretty keen. If just before Christmas is the time to scramble for last-minute gifts, anytime from the day itself onwards is the chance to treat yourself or use those gift vouchers to make a great deal a truly spectacular bargain.

When do the January sales start?

Expect an early start here too. Although if we're going off the last few years, the January sales haven't been particularly special. It's been all about the Boxing Day deals really, although we're pleased to report some of the better ones stayed online a good few days into January. January sales are more of a continuation of the remaining Boxing Day sales so you can probably expect to see many stores simply rebrand the sales to 'January sales' the day after Boxing Day on December 27th.

Given many workplaces are off until around January 2nd, retailers are keen to show you the best deals as soon as possible while you've got time off at home rather than try to push deals on you while you're heading back to work or nursing that New Year's Eve hangover.