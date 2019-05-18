The best big data SIM only deal just came to an end - what's the next best SIMO option?

For those on the big data SIM hunt, your timing is just ever so slightly late to reap the benefits of the best SIMO we've ever seen. That may have been a discouraging way to start so let us pick you back up by letting you know that the big data SIM only deal market is still remarkably strong right now.

With options on an exclusive unlimited data SIM with a host of benefits, a cheap, big data Vodafone deal with cashback to bring its price back down and of course, EE's best pick, you'll find yourself spoilt for choice.

And you know that 'best SIM only deal' we mentioned above, when we said it's gone we meant its gone up by £2 a month, now costing £22 instead. That means you'll only actually have to pay an additional £24 over the year...sorry, we have a flair for the dramatic.

These big data SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month + £48 cashback

There's no need to faff around with a meagre data SIMO deals when Vodafone can let you have this much data for such a great price. £24 seems more than fair for such a large amount of data. It will give you loads of freedom to use your phone away from the Wi-Fi in comfort, without having to check the settings to see how much you've used every five minutes. What's more, Carphone will also give you £48 cashback. Lovely stuff.

Smarty | 30-day contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited texts and calls | £25 per month

Smarty is a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to unlimited data, let us tell you why. It costs the same as most other unlimited offers - £25 a month but it comes with a few very worthwhile incentives. First, it is a 30 day contract, so you're not tied in to the whole year. Secondly, exclusive to TechRadar readers your second month is free and finally, on top of all of that, you get a £25 Amazon voucher with this SIMO. Really, what's not to love here?

12 months | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month

We know that for some, EE is the only conceivable option when it comes to SIMO - who doesn't want the UK's fastest 4G speeds after all? If you fall into that group, then this is the best SIM only deal out there for you. We really like this effort from the usually-overpriced EE (although we liked it even more when it came with a free pair of Beats headphones a short time ago). You can also cash in on 6 months of Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport app access.

