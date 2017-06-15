Surface Laptop and new Surface Pro are now on sale

Microsoft has announced that it's now selling the Surface Laptop and new Surface Pro in the US, UK and Australia, and indeed in 25 territories around the world – plus the Surface Studio is now out in the UK, too.

If you head over to Microsoft’s online store in the US, you’ll find the Surface Laptop is available to purchase starting from $999 for the base configuration in the platinum color. That comprises a Core i5 processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

That same entry-level model costs £979 in the UK: boo, hiss, at the almost dollar-to-pound equivalence on the pricing there, but it’s par for the course these days, sadly. In Australia it’ll set you back AU$1,499.

Right now, you can only get a different colored Surface Laptop over in the States, where buyers have a choice of Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, and Graphite Gold. Currently, machines with these alternative color finishes are only available in one spec: Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costing $1,299.

These colors will be available at a later date in the UK and Australia, with the former set to get them on August 24 priced at £1,249. There’s no info on availability for Australia just yet.

It’s also worth noting that the notebook currently comes with a free one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, along with 1TB of free storage on OneDrive.

Pro plus

Moving on to the refreshed Surface Pro, that’s now on sale in the US starting at $799, with that base configuration sporting an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

That same entry-level laptop will run you £799 in the UK, and AU$1,199 over in Australia.

Interestingly, it’s the US which loses out slightly in the availability stakes here, as the two highest-spec models of the Surface Pro are only on pre-order in the States (whereas you can purchase both of these at Microsoft’s UK and Australian online stores). We can only guess that’s a stock issue, and a slightly odd one at that.

The top-tier Surface Pro, incidentally, has a Core i7 CPU backed with 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, and it weighs in at $2,699 / £2,699 / AU$3,999.

Microsoft also says the Surface Pro variant with support for 4G/LTE will be arriving later this year.

Finally, the Surface Studio is now available to buy in the UK, with Microsoft’s all-in-one PC starting at £2,999.

