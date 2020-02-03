Watch every Super Bowl 2020 trailer here

The Super Bowl 2020 brought us a host of new movie trailers alongside a game of football, particularly from Disney and Universal. New Marvel TV shows, the next James Bond film and the latest Fast and Furious outing were the headliners.

We also saw Super Bowl trailers for The Minions: Rise of Gru, the SpongeBob Squarepants movie, Black Widow, Disney's Mulan, A Quiet Place Part 2, The Invisible Man, Top Gun: Maverick and the Amazon Prime show Hunters. There's also a Rick and Morty commercial that fans might want to check out, even if it's not technically a trailer...

For context, a 30-second TV spot during the big game reportedly cost $5.6 million, so think about that as you watch each one of these, and wonder if it was worth the price.

Not every studio bought time at the Super Bowl this year. Warner Bros and Sony decided to skip the event, which means you won't see any new footage of incoming DC movies like Birds of Prey or Wonder Woman 1984 (although the latter did turn up briefly in a Super Bowl commercial), or the new Spider-Man spin-off movie focused on Morbius the Living Vampire.

The high cost of participation is why most of these are only 30 seconds long, although Disney's Mulan got a full two-minute trailer. Below, we've collected all of the 2020 Super Bowl's trailers into one place. Enjoy.

WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The biggest (and best) surprise of the night: we got a look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, three of the upcoming Disney Plus original TV shows. While dates weren't revealed in the trailer, we expect the first series to arrive in August based on a recent report.

No Time To Die

As expected, Bond got a 30-second spot at the Super Bowl, teasing an air-based set piece we didn't see in the previous No Time To Die trailer, not to mention more of Rami Malek's villain.

A Quiet Place Part 2

John Krasinski's (spoilers!) deceased character reappears in flashback form in this TV spot for the sequel to the horror hit, which also features Cillian Murphy this time. It looks like we'll get a snapshot of life before these creatures overran the civilized world.

Fast and Furious 9

The full Fast and Furious 9 trailer was released on Friday well ahead of the big game, and this is essentially a cut-down version of that featuring John Cena's villain (who also happens to be Dominic Toretto's brother).

Top Gun: Maverick

The long-gestating Top Gun sequel starring Tom Cruise smartly targeted the dads demographic watching the 2020 Super Bowl. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose previous credits include Oblivion and Tron: Legacy.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Love or hate the Minions, this Super Bowl TV spot was used to promote the release of the upcoming full trailer for the movie, which is the second spin-off focusing on the characters.

The Invisible Man

Universal's new version of The Invisible Man stars The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss. Directed by long-time Saw and Insidious writer Leigh Whannell, the plot features a woman whose obsessive and seemingly deceased scientist husband haunts her everyday life.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The live-action Sonic movie, which has so far been the source of endless internet opinions and memes, got a pretty big showing during the Super Bowl. It starts with athletes comparing themselves to the blue hedgehog, then we see some actual footage. Honestly, it looks a lot like an Alvin and the Chipmunks movie.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

One of the more entertaining of these TV spots, Keanu Reeves briefly pops up in this trailer for the SpongeBob Squarepants movie. To a slightly younger generation that obsessed over this animated Nickelodeon show, this will be their version of The Simpsons Movie.

Black Widow

One of the only dead certs going into the big game, the Black Widow Super Bowl trailer doesn't really show us much we didn't see before. Still, we get a little more of its ensemble cast, which includes Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbour (all doing Russian accents).

Disney's Mulan

Disney's Mulan actually got a full, final trailer during the Super Bowl. It's impressively epic, and compares favorably to how recent live-action Disney remakes looked.

Hunters

This one is for a TV show, but the Nazi-hunting Amazon Prime Video show Hunters got another look at the big game. It stars Al Pacino, and counts Jordan Peele as an executive producer.

Rick and Morty

While it's not technically a trailer, Rick and Morty did feature in a Pringles commercial during the big game. It's a shame they couldn't use this commercial to also reveal when Rick and Morty season 4 will return in 2020, but hey, it's 30 seconds of Rick and Morty animation you've never seen before.