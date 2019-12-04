No Time To Die trailer puts James Bond back in action

The first trailer for Daniel Craig's fifth Bond outing, No Time To Die, is finally here. Directed and co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of True Detective's fantastic first season, the 25th Bond movie will be released in April 2020.

Much like previous Craig outings, it's a direct continuation of the story, with Bond still married to psychiatrist Dr Madeleine Swann, and semi-retired in Jamaica.

The movie also features the return of Bond's long-time American pal Felix Leiter, last played by Jeffrey Wright all the way back in 2008's Quantum of Solace. You'll also catch the return of Christopher Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld in this trailer, and the introduction of Rami Malek's villain Safin, as well what seems to be Bond's MI6 replacement Nomi (rumored to be the newest holder of the 007 title), played by Lashana Lynch.

From this trailer, No Time To Die looks to be tonally in line with Sam Mendes' previous two Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, in that it's aiming for fairly serious drama with a light edge of classic Bond cars-and-guns nonsense (machine guns behind the car's headlights at the end, for example). The relatively left-field choice of director, though, will hopefully inject a bit more style into this entry after the bloated and mostly dull Spectre.

Bond is back

Here's the official synopsis for No Time To Die: "In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

In addition, character posters for the film have been released showing off the film's newer characters, including Rami Malek's masked villain.

No Time To Die will be released on April 3, 2020. As well as Fukunaga, the screenplay is co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, and long-time Bond collaborators Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.