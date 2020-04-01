Rick and Morty season 4's final five episodes get a May release date

Rick and Morty season 4 finally returns on May 3, Adult Swim has confirmed in a new trailer for the show. This is when fans will be able to see the final five episodes of the season.

After an almost two-year wait for new episodes of Rick and Morty, the first half of season 4 aired in late 2019. No timeframe was given for the second set of episodes, and fans had been wondering when the show would return ever since, as Rick and Morty popped up in a Super Bowl commercial and numerous short films on Adult Swim's social media channels. Over four months later, we've finally got our answer.

Here's the trailer for the second half of season 4. You'll see lightsabers, mechs, facehuggers: all that rich Rick and Morty season 4 goodness. And in case you were worried this was an April Fools' prank, the trailer was technically posted on 31 March.

Check it out below:

As the trailer says, expect Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 to air at 11:30pm ET on Adult Swim on May 3.

Channel 4 has the rights to Rick and Morty season 4 in the UK. It hasn't announced when the show will return, but you can expect it days if not weeks after it airs in the US. That's how the first half of season 4 was broadcast last year.

When we know the exact return date, we'll update this post accordingly.