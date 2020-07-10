Spotify, Tinder and TikTok are down: why your iPhone apps crashed and how to fix it

iPhone and iPad users around the world are finding Spotify, TikTok and other iOS apps aren't working right now.

Some users are claiming other services such as Tinder, Waze and Pinterest are also down. It's thought to be an issue specifically with Facebook's SDK that is used by many of these apps.

Facebook has acknowledged an issue with its iOS SDK, and it has confirmed that it's investigating the problem. Facebook hasn't confirmed that it's working on a fix, but we can assume that the company is trying to solve the problem.

According to Down Detector, a service that monitors online services, the issues began with Spotify at 11:32 BST and have continued ever since. A full list of other apps affected is currently unclear but there may be more.

TechRadar can confirm that the iPhone and iPadOS app for Spotify is causing issues for many users around the world.

We've found the Spotify app doesn't load and instead shows the Spotify logo before crashing. In our tests, we've found the service is still working fine on a variety of Android devices, and the desktop apps are also unaffected.

This tweet below shows the exact issue that we've seen:

@Spotify App is suddenly crashing upon opening App version: 8.5.66iOS: 13.5.1Tried:-Restarting the phone-Redownloading the appany suggestions? pic.twitter.com/zWbzng7NYOJuly 10, 2020

Spotify has confirmed that is has seen the issue with its app, and the company says it's "currently investigating the issue".

According to Business Insider, one anonymous developer confirmed that they were able to drop certain Facebook SDK connected features to ensure their apps continue to work as normal. That's a big sign that the issues are due to the Facebook SDK.

Can you fix it right now?

An official fix will need to be issued from Facebook or the other app developers for the issues to be properly sorted. There is a work around that will allow you to access certain features of the apps.

If you disconnected from the internet, you'll be able to use certain services. For example, we turned off the internet connection on an iPad device and we were once again able to access Spotify and listen to our downloaded playlists.

Remember to disconnect from both Wi-Fi and your mobile internet service as well. We found in the Spotify test we were then able to reconnect to the internet with the app running in the background and it would continue to play music.

You won't be able to reconnect to the internet on certain apps without them crashing though as they'll try to ping Facebook's servers. It's likely that will cause the issue to start again.

That makes apps like Tinder and TikTok relatively useless without access to the internet. TechRadar has asked Spotify for comment and we'll update this article when apps begin to be fixed.