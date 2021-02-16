Smarty just launched an unbeatable SIM only deal offering 50GB data for £12/pm

Looking for a brand new SIM only deal on a budget? A recent promotion from the network Smarty could be the perfect way to go, offering a boat-load of data at a very affordable price.

Right now, Smarty is offering up 50GB of data for just £12 a month. That's a 20% saving on the already market-leading £15 price Smarty was charging before, now sitting comfortably below the competition.

While the data cap and pricing alone are tempting, the other benefit Smarty offers is 1-month rolling contracts. This means you can leave at any time without having to pay off your bills - perfect if you see another offer that suits you better.

While this is an excellent offer, there are other choices with more data or lower prices. Below we've included Smarty's offer and two excellent alternatives as well.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 a month | 20% off

This is a fantastic price, securing you an impressive 50GB of data for just £12 a month. That's a 20% saving on Smarty's already market-leading original pricing. And to make it even better, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time if you find a deal that better suits you.

View Deal

Voxi and Three's excellent alternative SIM plans:

Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

Need a 5G SIM or is 50GB of data not enough for you? If you're a HD streamer, gamer or general heavy data user, this Three SIM could be the perfect choice. It comes with an unlimited data, calls and texts cap while only charging £16 a month. That's the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM and the inclusion of 5G makes it an excellent choice.

View Deal

Voxi SIM | 1-month contract | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month + free social media

Looking to get your bills even lower? This Voxi SIM will supply you with 12GB of data for just £10 a month. While that is a lot less data than above, Voxi offers unlimited use of social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, dramatically improving your data usage.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently