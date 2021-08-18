Smarty is offering a fantastic 50GB data SIM only deal for just £12 a month

Smarty frequently seems to lead the way as one of the best suppliers of cheap SIM only deals and its latest offer is no exception, offering flexibility, lots of data and a big reduction in price.

Right now, Smarty's 50GB of data SIM plan will only cost you £12 a month. That's down from its original price of £15 and easily one of the best value SIM plans on the market right now.

50GB will be enough to stream 10,000 songs online, browse the internet for roughly 600 hours or, watch 100 hours of standard definition content - in other words, it's a lot!

Smarty's other benefit is in its contracts. It operates on 1-month rolling plans meaning you can leave at any time.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

SIM only deals: Smarty's flexible bargains

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 a month

This is a fantastic SIM plan, especially for those who are looking for something flexible. It operates on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can leave at any time. On top of that, you'll get 50GB of data for just £12 a month. That's down from the original price of £15 - an already impressive offer.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone, meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet, or even the console you picked up recently.