Serena Williams vs Simona Halep live stream: how to watch Wimbledon 2019 ladies' final 2019 online from anywhere

For many the greatest women’s player of all time, Serena Williams, is out to draw level with Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles as she faces Simona Halep today in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Making her first appearance on this stage, could Romanian star Halep stop Serena creating history? You can watch all the action from SW19 no matter where you are in the world with our Wimbledon final Williams vs Halep live stream guide below.

Simona Halep vs Serena Williams - where and when Today's ladies' final takes place on Centre Court at the legendary All England Club in Wimbledon, South West London. Play starts at 2pm BST local time - so that's 4pm in Halep's native Romania and 9am ET / 6am PT in the US.

There's plenty of history to be made for Halep also. A win here today would make her the first Romanian to win Wimbledon and would be her second Grand Slam win following her triumph at the French Open last year. Halep has only dropped one set on her route to the final, but she'll need to be at her absolute best against the seven-time champion who has gone from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed.

The head-to-head stats bodes well for the American - Williams has won nine of the 11 meetings between the two players and the last five all on the bounce. Their only showdown on grass came all the way back in 2011, with Williams winning 3-6 6-2 6-1. Their most recent encounter came in the Australian Open earlier this year, which Williams also won 6-1 4-6 6-4.

It's all set to be an intriguing battle on Centre Court, and one you'll be able to watch using the guide below - read on to find out how to get a Williams vs Halep live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to live stream all the tennis at Wimbledon from outside your country

This match is being broadcast all over the world - we'll tell you some of the UK, US< Australian, Canada and New Zealand broadcasters below.

But if you're abroad today and still want to watch your familiar old coverage, you'll need to download and install a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will block you.

It's really easy to live stream Wimbledon with a VPN, especially as we've done the hard work for you by reviewing over 100 of the best (and worst) providers to see which one is best. Honestly, it was quite an easy choice to pick out ExpressVPN, thanks to its water-tight security, rapid connection speeds and super easy-to-use interface. We really like that you can use it on such a vast number of devices, too, with apps on Android, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, Xbox and more all available. As we say, an easy choice for #1 in our best VPN chart: 1. ExpressVPN: save 49% on the best all-round VPN for streaming. It comes with 30-day money back guarantee, so you can give it a try without spending a thing. And if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you three months absolutely FREE! 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish: one of the world's fastest and most secure VPN, it supports up to 10 devices per subscription And don't forget that getting a VPN isn't just a great idea for watching tennis. Your day-to-day online life (think banking and shopping) is made safer with a Virtual Private Network thanks to the anonymous, encrypted tunnels they use. They're great for accessing blocked websites and loads of people use them to access foreign Netflix catalogues, too.

How to live stream Williams vs Halep in the UK for FREE

The BBC has got comprehensive coverage of this match and all of Wimbledon (as always!). There are HD and 4K UHD possibilities and you can also watch via laptop, mobile and tablet on the iPlayer app, completely free. Today's match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1pm Out of the UK today? You'll soon find that the iPlayer coverage is geo-blocked. Annoying, but as we explain above, getting a VPN to virtually relocate to the UK. Once you've installed one and connected to a UK-based server, head over to TVPlayer.com where you'll find all of the UK's Freeview channels in one, robust place.

How to watch the Serena Williams match in the US

US tennis fans have a couple of different options for catching today's final on TV. You can either tune into the Tennis Channel or ESPN. It's worth knowing that both of these are cable-based services so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. Unless you're a cable cutter, in which case you can also access the ESPN Wimbledon live stream by grabbing a subscription (or free trial) to any of the following TV streaming services:

Logging in to the broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a US VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch a Halep vs Williams live stream in Australia for FREE

Good news Down Under - free-to-air Channel Seven is showing Wimbledon 2019 coverage. That means you can enjoy it directly through your TV or you can stream it via 7live.com.au on your favourite gadget be it a phone, tablet or computer. Live coverage will also be on offer from Fox if you're a cable subscriber Down Under. And then there's the new face in sports streaming, Kayo (early rounds live, quarter finals onwards on demand). A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you try to watch any of that Wimbledon coverage online outside Australia, you'll need to use a VPN.

How to live stream Williams vs Halep in Canada

Like in the US, Canada has cable-only viewing of Wimbledon 2019 - this time on TSN. It's a subscription service, we're afraid, so you'll have to pay some dollars if you want to watch this year's tennis action.

Stream Williams vs Halep live in New Zealand for free