Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best tablet deals this Amazon Prime Day

We've seen quite a few Prime Day deals on tablets from Samsung, especially the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, which is the top slate the brand currently offers. Thanks to the deficit of iPad discounts, if you're looking for a cut-price tablet these are your best options.

Below, we've posted all the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals we've founded, including discounts on its Plus model and accessories. If you see the price of them and squirm, we empathise - we've also thrown in deals on more affordable Samsung slates too.

These deals cut the price of the tablet by a fair amount, though nothing earth-shattering - we've got deals in the UK and US on the slates in a range of configurations.

If you're not in the US or UK, scroll on down past the deals, because near the bottom of this article we've also listed prices on the slate in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128 GB): $650 $519.99 at Amazon

Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the base model for 20 percent off during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g/ 1.1 pounds, the S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256 GB): $730 $526.99 at Amazon

Planning to download plenty of apps or offline media? Double your storage for just $49 extra (normally $80) compared to the 128GB model, and snag this popular Samsung tablet for 22% off. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution will make your streamed content look amazing.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (512 GB): $830 $719.99 at Amazon

Save $110 on the largest storage size for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Each tablet also comes with a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of data, so you'll have no trouble fitting anything you can think of into this skinny tablet.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (128 GB): $849 $654.99 at Amazon

Our unchallenged best Android tablet pick, and the only one to seriously challenge the iPad Pro for tablet supremacy, the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers some serious upgrades on the S7: a 12.4-inch OLED display (instead of 11-inch LED), in-screen fingerprint reader, and a much larger battery.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (256 GB): $930 $696.99 at Amazon

Powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is as fast as any Android tablet out today, and the 256GB model is on sale for 20% off this Prime Day. Compared to the 128GB model, this version also gets you 8GB of RAM instead of just 6GB.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (512GB): $1,030 $779.99

Get the most storage possible on the most advanced Samsung tablet today, $250 off this Prime Day. With its thin bezels, brushed metal sides, and 5.7mm-thick design, the Galaxy Tab S7+ combines comfort and classiness in a single package.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1", 64GB & LTE (UNLOCKED), Black: $850 $509.99 at Amazon

At 40% off, this is the best tablet deal we've spotted; and it's also one of the few with cellular data unlocked, so you can use it on the go outside of wi-fi range. With MIL-STD 810G drop certification, a 15-hour battery and water resistance, the Galaxy Tab Active PRO is a great fit for people with, well, active lifestyles.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1", 64GB & WiFi, Black: $750 $441.99 at Amazon

Anyone who doesn't need cellular data can also save 40% on the cheaper WiFi version of Samsung's outdoor tablet. From its swappable battery to a frame capable of surviving rain or a gentle dunk in water, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro is a versatile option. It comes with an S Pen and a microSD card slot to make up for its tiny storage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 64GB: $238 $199 on Amazon

Save nearly $40 on the 64GB storage version of the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 during Amazon Prime Day 2021. The tablet has a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel resolution) display, a Snapdragon 662 chipset with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also packs an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, a 7,040mAh battery, and Android 10 out of the box. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB: $199 $139 on Amazon

Save nearly $60 on the 64GB storage version of the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Tab A is a budget tablet that's even more affordable now, with an HD display (1,280 x 800 pixel resolution), 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot), and up to 13 hours of battery life per Samsung.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen 128GB: $429 $319 on Amazon

Save $20 on the 128GB storage version of the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with this Amazon Prime Day deal. Sure, it's not the biggest discount, but it's still a price drop on a solid tablet that includes an S Pen stylus, 10.4-inch HD Plus (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 1TB via mciroSD), and up to 12 hours of battery life, Samsung claims.View Deal

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128GB): £619 £519 at Amazon

Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the 128GB model in Mystic Navy for a £100 discount during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g, the Tab S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256GB): £689 £589 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android slates around, and you can save £100 off the cost of the 256GB model in Mystic Navy during Prime Day. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution will make your streamed content look amazing, and its S Pen stylus makes it great for productivity and creativity too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Keyboard Cover: £189.99 £95 at Amazon

If you want to get some serious typing done on your Galaxy Tab S7 then it's worth investing in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Keyboard Cover, and right now that's not such a heavy investment, as it's down to just £95 for Prime Day - a saving of £94.99. This cover also protects your tablet, so it's a versatile purchase.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G (128GB): £999 £879 at Amazon

Our unchallenged best Android tablet pick, and the only one to seriously challenge the iPad Pro for tablet supremacy, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus offers some serious upgrades on the S7: a 12.4-inch OLED display (instead of 11-inch LCD), an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a much larger battery. You can grab a 5G version now in Mystic Black for £120 less than usual.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi (128GB): £799 £679 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the best Android tablet money can buy in our view, and right now it's available for £120 less than normal, costing just £679. That's for a 128GB Wi-Fi model in black, and between its vibrant screen, premium design and fast performance, it has everything tablet power-users should need.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi (256GB): £869 £709 at Amazon

You can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a hefty 256GB of storage for just £749 for Prime Day, saving you £120 off the retail price. This Wi-Fi slate comes in black at this price, and you get Samsung's S Pen stylus thrown in. The Tab S7 Plus also has a big and brilliant 12.4-inch screen plus plenty of power.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (128GB): £439 £329 at Amazon

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 128GB of storage for just £329 on Prime Day. That's down from a retail price of £439, saving you £110. This is a top mid-range slate, with a 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen that makes media look great, and thanks to stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound it will sound great too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (64GB): £379 £279 at Amazon

Right now you can get a big £100 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, bringing it down to just £279. That's for a 64GB Wi-Fi version in black, and the tablet also has a bright and sharp 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound, so it's perfect for movies and games.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi (64GB): £329 £259 at Amazon

Get £40 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for Prime Day. This is for a 64GB Wi-Fi model in Oxford Grey, and the tablet comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus thrown in, for all your sketching and note-taking needs. With a sturdy yet slim build too and a large 10.4-inch screen, this is a great mid-range option.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi (128GB): £359 £299 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a slate that does it all, as it's bundled with an S Pen stylus for sketching and note-taking, while also packing a large 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 screen, powerful speakers, and a big 7,040mAh battery. Right now you can get the 128GB model in Oxford Grey for just £299 - a saving of £60.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE: £169 £129 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE is an 8-inch tablet with 4G support, a sleek, lightweight design and an affordable price tag, but for Amazon Prime Day the silver model is even cheaper than normal, coming in at just £129, for a £40 saving.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi: £139 £99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi is down to just £99 for Amazon Prime Day, making it one of the most affordable slates you can buy. That's a hefty £40 discount too. This is for the Wi-Fi-only version in black, and it has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 screen, a lightweight (just 347g) build and all the power you need for basic tablet tasks.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus were the company's top-end tablets of 2020, and since the Galaxy Tab S8 range hasn't launched yet, they remain as the top slates you can buy from the company.

The tablets have big screens, top-end processors and stylus support, and we'd consider them the best iPad Pro rivals you can buy right now.

The discounts don't exactly make the Galaxy tablets 'affordable', but the discount is a pretty sizeable one anyway, and will save you money you could otherwise spend on tablets or apps (or something else entirely).

