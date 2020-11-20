Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale now in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

Want a new tablet this coming Black Friday? A new Samsung tablet may suit you perfectly, and no matter what price range you're looking at you're likely to find a great deal at Amazon right now.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are both discounted ahead of Black Friday with £70 taken off the former and £80 on the latter. Both these tablets were unveiled earlier this year, and they're great premium slates that offer big and high-resolution displays.
We've also seen discounts on cheaper Samsung tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – that's £50 cheaper – and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, which now comes with a £40 price reduction.
You'll find all this and more Samsung Galaxy tablet deals just below, but we're also tracking all the best Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar as well.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals in your region.
- Here are the best Black Friday tablet deals we've spotted already
Amazon Black Friday Samsung Galaxy tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, 128GB:
£619 £549 at Amazon
The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablet is heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday with £70 off its normal selling price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the latest release.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, 128GB:
£799 £719 at Amazon
Want the larger latest tablet from Samsung? You should opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as it sports a 12.4-inch screen with a fantastic resolution and this deal from Amazon will knock £80 off its normal price.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64GB:
£349 £299 at Amazon
Looking for something cheaper in your Android tablet? You may like this deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that has seen £50 knocked off since it was last on sale. We may see the price on this tablet drop lower over Black Friday, but this is a great price if you need it right now.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB:
£199 £159 at Amazon
This is by far the cheapest Samsung tablet on sale right now from the company, and if you opt for the deal above you'll get £40 off its usual selling price. 32GB may not be enough space for everyone, but it's a top choice for those looking for the cheapest option.View Deal
More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals
Looking for more Samsung Galaxy tablet deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
The best Amazon Black Friday deals: quick links
- Gifts under £10: books, Funko Pops, crafting kits and more
- Gifts under £25: kitchen accessories, games, smart home and more
- Gifts under £50: small appliances, Lego, gaming gear and more
- Gifts under £100: instant cameras, PC accessories, headphones and more
- Chromebooks: cheap laptops starting from £199
- Coffee machines: De'Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto now just £47.30
- Fragrance: up to 70% off big brands starting at just £8
- Furniture: up to 65% off mattresses, sofas, beds and more
- Haircare: save up to 60% on Tresemme, Babyliss and Remington
- Headphones: over ear headphones from £12.79
- iPad Pro: lowest prices yet on the latest 2020 model
- Laptops: up to 15% off Samsung, Surface and Huawei laptops
- Nintendo Switch: save £25 on bundles right now
- PC monitors: save 20% on Samsung, BenQ, Dell and HP
- Philips Sonicare: 64% off Philips Sonicare 4300 electric toothbrushes
- Sennheiser: save 55% on Sennheiser headphones - from £43.99
- Skincare: up to 35% off Aveeno, L'Oreal, St. Tropez and more
- Smartphones: up to 20% off phones from Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi
- Smartwatches: Samsung Galaxy Watch starting at just £103.70
- Speakers: save 40% on Ultimate Ears speakers
- Tablets: big savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets - some record low prices
- TVs: Sony Bravia, Samsung, LG and Hisense models discounted
- Yankee candle: up to 30% off a range of scented candles