Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date, price, news and leaks

The official Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date is August 9, which is today! The unveiling will happen in Brooklyn, New York at 11am EST (8am PST, 4pm BST) and TechRadar will be reporting live from the event to bring you all the latest.

Update: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date is today, and the rumors and leaks keep on following in. We've updated everything here, so you know what to expect at the launch event later on.

It's the next big Android smartphone to launch and its August 9 arrival means the new Galaxy Note phablet will arrive earlier than previous years – we're used to late August for the announcement.

New Note devices are always big news because it's an Android phone with a large screen, handy S Pen and a heap of power, although rumors of an in-screen fingerprint sensor may be premature, especially as it's now due to arrive earlier than expected.

Instead, we're likely to see Bixby 2.0 and an improved dual-lens camera, maybe one with the HDR video recording left out of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, but a feature being touted by recent LG and Sony phones.

We're sorting through the rumors and leaks (there are a lot of them) daily, and to do that we've gotten out our trusty S Pen stylus ready to declare which are plausible, and which are just wishful thinking.

It seems Samsung has even got a little excited, publishing the framework for support pages of a device with the model ID of SM-N960F/DS - which is expected to be the Note 9 - in Finland, Norway, France and Denmark.

Here's everything we know about Samsung's extra-big Android phone so far.

Galaxy Note 9 launch date: August 9 - that's today!

Earlier release date expected: previously launch has been late August

Galaxy Note 9 release date: August 24

You can already 'reserve' the handset in the US

Here's the official Note 9 launch invite

You'll be able to get your hands on the Galaxy Note 9 sooner than anticipated, as the Samsung Unpacked launch event is in early August.

Thursday, August 9 is the official Galaxy Note 9 launch date - that's today people - with the announcement happening in Brooklyn, New York City. To put that into perspective, last year's Note 8 phone event was on August 23.

In a slightly surprising move from Samsung though, it appears you can 'reserve' yourself a Note 9 on the firms US website.

This web page also appears to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date as August 24, which matches previous rumors regarding the on-sale date for the handset.

If you're in the UK, you can already register your interest in the Note 9 at the following retailers - that way you can be sure that you're among the first to get your hands on the massive mobile:

Samsung needs the Note 9 is be attention-grabbing enough to outlast the iPhone X2 and iPhone 9 phones that Apple is likely to unveil in early September.

Sure, the Note series is always announced first, but by the time Note phones actually hit stores, the hype surrounding Apple's new iPhones is already at a fever-pitch.

That's the number one reason we think Samsung is giving us a look at the Galaxy Note 9 earlier. It needs to get its phone in its first customers hands in August or early September at the very latest.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price

It'll be an expensive whether or not it sees a price increase

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price is unlikely to have the same good news that we've had from the early release date. When it does arrive, it's bound to be expensive.

The Galaxy Note 8 retailed for $929 (£869, AU$1,499) at launch and we can’t see Samsung lowering the price for the Note 9, especially now Apple has pushed smartphone prices even higher with its iPhone X.

Here's the Note 9 price wildcard: The S9 and S9 Plus saw a price increase in most countries. However, it was cheaper in the US. We may see another split decision, depending on where you buy the Note 9.

As for exactly what the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will cost, that's unclear for now. One leak puts the 512GB version at £1,150 in the UK (around $1,500 / AU$2,000), but that would almost certainly be the priciest model, so even if this is accurate you should be able to get it with less storage for less money.

Meanwhile, a pre-order ad for the Galaxy Note 9 has appeared in Indonesia, pitching the 128GB model at 13,500,000 Rupiahs (around $940, £720, AU$1,270) and the 512GB version at 17,500,000 Rupiahs (around $1,220, £930, AU$1,640).

While the conversions won't equate to the handset's exact price in the US, UK and Australia, It's bound to still be a lot. So for now, you'll have to be satisfied with the Note 9's predecessor if you want a phone with a stylus on the cheap. Check out today's best Galaxy Note 8 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 design

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 should get some big updates over the Galaxy Note 8, but as far as design goes don't expect too much change from the phablet it's replacing.

An advert leaked by Samsung about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has shown off the phone's design in motion - the ad was designed to be showed after the launch - and it shows how the design hasn't changed much for this next-gen device.

Credit: SamMobile

Above you can see the clearest image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that looks remarkably similar to the Galaxy Note 8. The image also shows the S Pen in a striking new yellow color, so that's one aspect that has had a makeover.

The USB-C port, headphone jack and S Pen slot all present and correct in the image too.

In fact, a leaked render showing the front of the phone suggests there might not be any changes at all (at least from the front) with all the buttons, sensors and everything else matching the Note 8.

This looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 8. Credit: AndroidHeadlines

While the leaked video may show the yellow S Pen, we’ve also seen some leaked renders that show off all five of the colors the new S Pen that will supposedly be coming, alongside Galaxy Note 9 cases.

For example, the render below shows the black and brown Note 9’s as coming with a matching S Pen, so we’re assuming all models of the Galaxy Note 9 will come with corresponding S Pens.

Only the blue Note 9 seems to have a contrasting S Pen. Credit: Android Headlines

A separate leak has named the three color options as Mystic Black, Engineered Blue and Artisan Copper, although there's a suggestion that the larger 512GB model may not come in the copper hue.

Earlier leaks line up with the design above, specifically some renders based on a factory CAD (computer-aided design), which you can see below, and which come from a fairly reliable source, namely @OnLeaks (who shared them on behalf of 91mobiles), who has been right about things plenty of times before.

The images show a design that looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, complete with a rectangular shape, metal frame and glass back. You can also see that there’s once again a dual-lens camera and a fingerprint scanner on the back – so an in-display scanner looks unlikely.

Image 1 of 5 Credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles Image 2 of 5 Credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles Image 3 of 5 Credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles Image 4 of 5 Credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles Image 5 of 5 Credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles

However, the scanner has been moved below the camera lens, somewhat similar to its position on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, but where that phone has its cameras stacked vertically, the Note 9 shown here has them side by side.

Other details include a 3.5mm headphone port, USB-C port, speaker grille, S Pen silo and microphone on the bottom edge, slim bezels (but no notch) on the front, power and volume buttons on the left edge and a Bixby button on the right.

It's also claimed that the Note 9 will be dust and water resistant, which isn't a surprise as all of Samsung's top-end handsets have this.

As well as the images above, you can also see all these things in the video below, which came from the same source.

The dimensions of the Galaxy Note 9 have also been leaked, with the phone apparently coming in at 161.9 x 76.3 x 8.8mm (or perhaps 162 x 76.4 x 8.8mm), making it slightly shorter but marginally wider and thicker than the 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm Galaxy Note 8.

So the size is similar overall, which is no surprise, since the screen will apparently also stay at 6.3 inches.

As always, you should take these images with a grain of salt, but the source is solid and they look convincing enough. Not only that, but we've now seen various case renders and what's supposedly a leaked front panel from the phone, all of which sport a very similar design.

And while the design might not change much the available colors could be slightly different, with blue, copper, silver, violet and black all rumored to be options. You can see them below and note that some of them are surprisingly vibrant.

These might be the color options for the Note 9. Credit: Hi-Tech.Mail

However, while more recent leaks match the color range above, the tones seem more muted, so don't count on the colors being as bright as this. You can see a more muted version of the purple shade below.

Here's the Note 9 in a pinky purple. Credit: Nieuwe Mobiel

We've also seen more than one unboxing video for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the handset looks exactly as it does in the leaks above, so we're very confident of the design.

The second unboxing video (below) gives us a good look at the front and rear of a handset that certainly looks like the Galaxy Note 9 - although the handset isn't switched on at any point and there are a couple of stickers obscuring parts of the rear of the device.

But while the design might be familiar, there's a chance that it will be made from a new material, as Samsung has trademarked 'Metal 12' - a material that's both strong and light.

Another leak claims the Galaxy Note 9 will have an IP68 dust and water resistance, an iris scanner, wireless charging and AKG-tuned earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 battery

One big feature of the Galaxy Note 9 could be a long-lasting battery, as Samsung itself has teased exactly that in the video below.

While the teaser doesn't say how this long life will be achieved, we have a good idea thanks to leaks, as known leaker Eldar Murtazin has recently written on Mobile-Review , providing a wealth of information about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, revealing, among other things, that the phone will apparently have a 4,000mAh battery.

That's in line with more recent rumors which agreed that the phone will have a 4,000mAh capacity , a new high for a Samsung flagship device.

Though one source has said the Note 9 could have a 3,850mAh battery, which would be a lot bigger than the 3,300mAh one in the Note 8, but only slightly larger than the 3,500mAh one in the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 power and storage

The Galaxy Note 9 will supposedly come in three versions - one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and one with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

A leaked advert from Samsung says this will be the first phone from the company that can have 1TB of storage. That's because it'll have 512GB of internal with 512GB of microSD space as well.

Credit: SamMobile

Another report claims the phone will come in three sizes with Korean pamphlets suggesting it'll come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants.

Usually the largest variants are reserved for South Korea and China, but a reputable leaker claims the 512GB model of the Note 9 will be coming to Europe , likely with the UK included, though a US or Australian launch is still unclear.

The 512GB rumor has been given an extra boost thanks to a Samsung video teaser pointing towards more storage inside the Galaxy Note 9.

All models will retain a microSD card slot apparently and most of the world will get an Exynos chipset, while the US and South Korea will get a Snapdragon one.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has also seemingly been benchmarked with predictably high scores, revealing in the process that it has a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM and runs Android 8.1 - the same specs in other words as the US version of the Galaxy S9 Plus. It's since been benchmarked again with even better results.

There's also been talk elsewhere that Samsung could push the top configuration up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile a leaked hands on video claiming to show the Galaxy Note 9 box suggests there's 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage.

However, there are rumors that Samsung is working on an Exynos 9820 chipset. That could bring about faster speeds or, more likely in our minds, HDR video recording.

This feature is already supported by the Snapdragon 845, but noticeably absent from all S9 devices across the board, likely because the Exynos 9810 doesn't support it. With new Android phones, like the Sony Xperia XZ2 , having HDR video recording, Samsung needs to play catch up.

If this is accurate then the Note 9 could be extremely powerful (credit: Geekbench)

And there's evidence that it might - or at least that some versions of the Galaxy Note 9 might use the Exynos 9820, as the phone has seemingly been benchmarked with that chip and with very high scores, as you can see in the image above.

Whatever power the Note 9 packs, it's going to be powerful, and Samsung is promising a 'change of pace' with its new handset in another teaser video.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 display

Moving back to Murtazin's claims , the Note 9 will also apparently have a Super AMOLED screen which can get slightly brighter than the Note 8's.

We've also seen an unboxing video, which shows off a specs list. This might not be genuine, but if it is you can expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to have a screen that’s 6.3 inches if you measure the full rectangle or 6.2 inches factoring in the rounded corners. It's also listed as being a QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

Meanwhile, an apparent retail box , pictured below, lists the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 screen as a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED offering.

A Russian retail box seemingly for the Note 9. Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cameras

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cameras, one leak claims the handset will have a pair of 12MP rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera.

It's a listing which is similar to one found on another apparent retail box. This one lists a pair of 12MP rear cameras, one of which has a variable aperture, just like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Back to Murtazin's leak, and he says the Galaxy Note 9 camera will have a variable aperture like on the S9 range and that optical stabilization appeared to be improved.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen

We've heard claims that the S Pen could be getting some big upgrades , the main one apparently being the addition of Bluetooth, with one source saying this could allow you to unlock the Note 9 with the Pen, while another claims it will allow you to pause and skip tracks with the S Pen and use it as a long-range self-timer.

More recently we've seen firmware suggesting that the S Pen will be able to control music, operate the phone's camera shutter remotely, unlock the phone remotely, and launch apps and features of your choice.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 futuristic feature rumors

In more unlikely news, there's a chance that Samsung will go even further than an in-screen scanner with the Note 9, as it's patented a smartphone concept that has not just the fingerprint scanner but also the front-facing camera and sensors embedded in the display, for a truly bezel-free design.

This might be too ambitious for a 2018 launch though.

This could be an idea used by the Galaxy Note 9. Credit: WIPO/LetsGoDigital

That said, an even more ambitious goal for the Galaxy Note 9 could be for it to have a bendable display. This is something Samsung’s been working on for even longer, and there's suggestion that the tech could land in a phone late this year.

However, it might still arrive too late for it to be used in the Note 9, and Samsung might not want to debut such an experimental tech on a major flagship.

And moving from the outside back in, The Korea Herald reports that Samsung might equip the Galaxy Note 9 with an NPU (neural processing unit). That's essentially an AI chip like Apple and Huawei have begun using in their flagships.

It's unclear what Samsung would use the chip for, but it could potentially speed up certain functions of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 value pack

A leaked image from a Vietnamese Facebook page shows the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 bundled with AKG Y50 BT headphones and a case for the phone, along with expected accessories like a charger.

Dubbed a 'Value Pack', the leak suggests that Samsung may offer its new phablet in a range of bundle deals, giving you an overall saving on what's set to be a very expensive handset.

The same leaker also claims you'll be able to buy S Pens individually, allowing you to pick the color, and that whatever you choose will be the color of the text when using screen-off memos.