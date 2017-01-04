Samsung's Chromebook Plus and Pro pack in rotating touchscreens and a stylus

Samsung is showing off two new Chromebooks at the CES 2017 expo in Las Vegas.
The Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus bring a rotating 360 touchscreen and pen support to Google's laptop OS, meaning you get tablet functionality as well as the regular Chromebook goodies.
Chromebooks have continued to find a market, offering low cost web-based functionality and taking advantage of our always-on, connected world with the rise of web apps.
Samsung’s new Chromebooks add novel features including rotating touchscreens that allow you to convert your laptop into a tablet and a pen stylus that slots into the side.
Spot the difference...
The pen also boasts Google Touch out of the box and pressure sensitivity. Both versions boats a 2,400 x 1,600 resolution, Gorilla Glass display, two USB-C ports and can handle 4K video streaming.
There’s 4GB of RAM, 32GB of local storage and a claimed 8-hour battery life in each, while both weigh in at just a shade over 1KG (2.38 lbs) and are just under 14mm thick.
So what’s the difference between the Pro and Plus? The former packs an Intel Core m3 processor and has a release date of March. The Samsung Chromebook Plus has a less powerful ARM processor and arrives in February for $449 (about £360, AU$620).
