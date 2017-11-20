Roccat’s got some rocking Black Friday deals on gaming keyboards and mice

Roccat has unleashed a clutch of (extended) Black Friday deals which are live now and will run through until the end of November, with savings of 30% on gaming keyboards, mice and a headset at Currys/PCWorld.

30% off the Roccat Suora on Currys/PCWorld

Let’s start with the keyboards, with the Roccat Suora, s mechanical gaming keyboard TCC Brown switches, an ergonomic design, anti-ghosting tech and a bank of six programmable buttons. More importantly it's getting a reduction from £75 to £52.49, which as mentioned is a saving of 30% when you apply the appropriate discount code GAMINGKEYBOARDS30 at checkout.View Deal

30% off the Roccat ISKU+ on Currys/PCWorld

The ISKU+ backlit gaming keyboard has been knocked down from £70 to £49, and although this is not a mechanical keyboard, it has more programmable buttons than the aforementioned model (eight of them). View Deal

More mouse for your money

30% off the Roccat Lua on Currys/PCWorld

Need a mouse, not a keyboard? Then maybe the Roccat Lua optical gaming mouse will fit the bill, an ambidextrous peripheral suitable for right-handers or southpaws, with a DPI button that lets you switch sensitivity on-the-fly (with a maximum sensitivity of 2,000 DPI). This will be reduced from £25 to £17.50, again when you apply the appropriate discount code on the product listing.View Deal

30% off the Roccat Kiro on Currys/PCWorld

Also on sale is the Roccat Kiro, another wallet-friendly optical mouse which offers eight buttons (six of them programmable), LED lighting, and a sensitivity of up to 4,000 DPI. This peripheral has been reduced from £35 to £24.50. View Deal

30% off the Roccat Kone EMP on Currys/PCWorld

And for those who want to spend a bit more on their gaming mouse, the Roccat Kone EMP (pictured above) ups the ante further with nine programmable buttons and a sensitivity of up to 12,000 DPI. This retails at £70, but is £49 post-discount code. View Deal

30% off the Roccat Cross Gaming Headset on Currys/PCWorld

Finally, Roccat has also reduced its Cross Gaming Headset from £40 to £28 until the end of November. This is nice and light at 185g to ensure better comfort, and has 50mm drivers promising solid bass, and a boom microphone (or an in-line mic for smartphones).View Deal

There are plenty of bargains to get your teeth into then – just don’t forget all of these need the relevant discount code applying at checkout (in other words, you won’t see the reduced price on the product page, but only when it comes to payment).

And if you're hungry for more bargains, we’ve got the full lowdown on all the best early Black Friday deals.