Remember Yahoo Mail? It's back to tame your messages – even if you use Gmail

Yahoo has released a new version of its mobile app, and even if you're wedded to Gmail or Outlook, it's well worth a look.

Unlike Google or Microsoft's email apps, the new Yahoo Mail is effectively a mobile email client that you can use with any email provider. Just download it for iOS or Android, connect your accounts, and you're ready to go.

There's no need to switch to Yahoo's email service, but there's an impressive 1TB free storage available if you do (compared to 15GB with Gmail or Outlook).

Never lose another attachment

If you've ever lost a file in your inbox and had hunt down the email it was attached to, you'll appreciate the ability to see all received files in a single place. They're arranged by date, and you can filter them by type if you know exactly what you're looking for.

If you subscribe to several deals newsletters, you can also choose to filter your messages so they all appear in one place. You don't have to spend time making folders, rules or labels – it all happens automatically. If you're using iOS, you can also choose to see deal emails from nearby retailers.

Apple users can also see time-sensitive updates at the top of their inbox, including package dispatch notifications or deals that will expire soon.

There's a shortage of powerful free email clients for mobile devices, so the new Yahoo Mail is a welcome addition to Google Play and the App Store. It'll be interesting to see if any other email providers follow suit with similar features.