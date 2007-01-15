Waterproof iPod speaker deck

One of the more amusing and unusual knick-knacks we found when we were wandering around CES was this: the EGO Waterproof Sound Case for iPod . And it's taken us until now to track down the distributor behind it, Atlantic.

It's a waterproof case for your Apple player that also includes integrated speakers powered by full-range neodymium drivers. There are also two bass venting ports.

The cited US price for the accessory is $200, though Atlantic says it will have a Europe deal for the clear-plastic kit. Powered by four AA batteries, the Waterproof Sound Case can play music for 30 hours - though your iPod won't last that long on a single charge, of course.

"We tested this product with the most critical audience we could find, teens and young adults with iPods, and they love it," said Atlantic's James Dardashti.

"They shared music in the pool, listened to tunes in the shower and even watched videos in the rain."

The unit is corrosion-resistant and uses silicone to keep water out, coupled with a snap-locking latch. The click wheel works as usual underneath a special membrane.