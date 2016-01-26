Your GoPro can now stream directly to Periscope

Fans of Periscope are taking a walk on the wild side as the video streaming app partners with GoPro's lineup of action cameras.

Starting today, Periscope users can sync their phones to the GoPro HERO4 Black or Silver, allowing live footage to seamlessly switch from the phone's camera to the GoPro with a push of a button.

Not only does this bring multi-camera support to Periscope, but also lets the "see it live" streaming app go places a phone camera normally couldn't — or shouldn't — tread.

Speaking of which, it's no coincidence that GoPro's official announcement comes just in time for the Winter X Games, which begin this Thursday.

Extreme sports and GoPro go hand-in-hand like peanut butter and chocolate, and streaming first-person footage of the competition live could be an exciting feature for both Periscope and its parent company, Twitter, which allows Periscope streams to post directly to a user's timeline.

"I've always loved extreme sports, and I love how GoPro can show us all of the crazy things these athletes can do," said Periscope engineer and skier Pablo Jablonski. "Bringing these two technologies together has been the fulfillment of a longtime personal wish."

GoPro functionality is currently available only for the iPhone 5s, 6, and 6 Plus running iOS 8.2 or later. However, GoPro clarifies that Periscope footage from its cameras can be viewed on every platform.