Orange launches home landline service

Orange has launched a home landline telephone service offering free weekend and evening calls. The Orange Home Max package also includes an Orange Livebox, which gives you wireless broadband access throughout your home.
You'll have your landline connection, home telephone and broadband service bundled into one package. This means just one bill and a single geographical number for all customer service enquiries.
You'll be able to make free calls using the integrated VoIP line, and you'll also get Orange's digital TV service when it launches later this year.
A second package, Orange Home Starter, is for those who want to stay with their existing landline operator but would like to move to Orange for their broadband supply.
Orange Home Starter - key details:
- £12 direct debit per month (£5 per month for Orange mobile customers)
- Unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines starting 01 and 02 from a home phone included (fair usage applies)
- A Siemens wireless router with speeds up to 2Mbps is supplied
- 6GB monthly download usage allowance
- Includes McAfee Privacy service
Orange Home Max - key details:
- £24 direct debit per month (£15 per month for mobile customers)
- Includes line rental
- Includes Livebox wireless modem with speeds up to 8Mbps (dependent on distance from exchange)
- Unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines starting 01 and 02 from a home phone included (fair usage applies)
- Includes a second VoIP line with inclusive anytime calls to UK landlines starting 01 and 02, to landlines in 30 countries, and all Orange mobile numbers, via an active broadband connection using a phone plugged into the Orange Livebox
- Unlimited downloads (fair usage applies)
- Keep your existing phone number
- Includes McAfee Privacy service