Sony Xperia Z1 Compact release date and price: where can I get it?

When, where and how much?

The Sony Xperia Z1 Compact may be the smartphone the Android world has been waiting for as it delivers a premium experience in a smaller package.

Taking the quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 20.7MP camera from its big brother, the Xperia Z1, the Z1 Compact is certainly well equipped.

With a SIM-free price of just under £450 it gives the pricier iPhone 5C a run for its money as well as challenging the slightly cheaper Galaxy S4 Mini and HTC One Mini.

We've been on the hunt for information on where you can get the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact and we'll be constantly updating this page with more information as we get it.

Read our hands on: Sony Xperia Z1 Compact review

Sony

The Sony Xperia Z1 Compact is available to buy directly from the Japanese firm's site, with the SIM free handset setting you back £449.

There are four colours (black, white, lime and pink) to choose from, and shipping is quoted as taking 3-5 days.

Carphone Warehouse

The high street retailer is stocking the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact on a range of tariffs from Vodafone, O2 and the EE family.

A SIM-free Xperia Z1 Compact will set you back £449.95, but you can nab it for free on two year contracts starting at £27 per month (which gets you 300 mins, unlimited texts and 500MB of data).

Currently the white and lime colours are listed as "in stock", while anyone holding out for a black or pink Xperia Z1 Compact will have to make do with the "pre-order" option.

Phones 4U

Phones 4U also has the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact in stock, although there's a slightly smaller selection of networks - the EE family are only joined by Vodafone here.

This means you'll need to shell out at least £29 per month (for 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data) for a free handset. Push your monthly outlay to £34 and you'll get a 4G contract with 6GB of data.

The Xperia Z1 Compact is not available on PAYG or SIM-free from Phones 4U.

O2

You'll probably want to avoid picking up the Xperia Z1 Compact SIM-free from O2 as the bubbly network is asking for £479.99 - a fair bit more than Sony or Carphone.

It does however have a selection of pay monthly tariffs on offer, with 4G options to boot. If you fancy some 4G in your life you can get the Z1 Compact for free on a two year, £37 per month deal - although you'll only get 1GB of data.

Stump up another £5 each month (taking you to £42) and you can dine out on 5GB of data.

And the rest

We're yet to hear from the likes of EE, Vodafone and Three, but when we do we'll update this page.

Online retailers

Unlocked Mobiles still has the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact up for pre-order at £429.98, with the choice of black, white, pink and lime.

In terms of an Xperia Z1 release date, the retailer has pegged if for February 7 - although you can already pick it up at other outlets.

Meanwhile on Clove the Xperia Z1 Compact is listed for pre-order at a rather enticing £399, with "first stock due mid February."

Expansys also has the Z1 Compact available for pre-order, but it's using the same pricing structure as Sony - £449.99 for the SIM-free handset.