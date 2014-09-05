Sony: no to bringing PS4 remote play to other phones - except our own

Sony has confirmed it's considering bringing PS4 to other smartphones – but only Xperia devices.

One of the big headlines of IFA 2014 was the news that the new Sony Xperia Z3 range would allow you to remotely play your PS4 games.

However, it was limited to just the Sony Xperia Z3, Xperia Z3 Compact and Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact.

Pierre Perron, Sony Mobile president for North West Europe, told TechRadar that while there was no chance of the service coming to other phone brands, unlike the now-retired PlayStation Mobile app that was available on most Android phones.

When quizzed on plans to roll the Remote Play service out further, Perron was unequivocal about the fact it would stay in the Sony family:

"It is important to highlight that this functionality will be exclusive on Xperia, and there is no intention to roll out this on any other competitor device," he said.

Golden oldies

However, when asked about whether older Sony phones could also see the compatibility, he confirmed that while it was possible technically, the brand hadn't decided whether it would bring it to phones such as the Xperia Z2:

"Today we cannot answer whether we will be [allowing older Sony phones to have PS4 remote play capabilities]; the Z3 series will be the only series compatible with the remote play, and then we will see in the next six months.

"There is no reason technically [why we don't do it], the only limit we would have is the processing power of the smartphone. So depending on that, there is no reason why at a certain point we wouldn't bring the functionality as we did on other Sony features.

"But for the time being we are committed to bringing this out on the Z3 series."

Given the Sony Xperia Z2 has a largely similar internal architecture to the Z3, there should be no reason why it couldn't support Remote Play as well – here's hoping in six months time, probably when Sony launches the Z4, we see the Z2 shown some love as well.