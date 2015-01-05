HTC Desire 320 offers low-cost Android thrills

The HTC Desire 320 is a dinky like budget mobile phone announced during CES 2015.

It's not going to challenge the HTC One M8 in the desirability stakes, but HTC's latest cheap phone makes a few changes to the spec list of last year's HTC Desire 310.

First, internal storage has been upgraded to 8GB from 4GB, making installing data-heavy games on the Desire 320 easier. The phone also uses 1GB RAM as standard, which should ensure decent performance.

Other than that, though, it's business as usual. The Desire 320 has a pretty low-end 4.5-inch 854 x 480 pixel LCD screen and a humble array of cameras: a 5-megapixel one on the back and a VGA selfie cam.

The Desire 320 also uses the same MediaTek MT6582M CPU as the Desire 310.

Enough of an upgrade?

It's a deeply conservative upgrade that doesn't include 4G or other flashy elements like a Moto G-style high-res screen.

Software-wise, the Desire 320 runs Android 4.4 and will use the same familiar HTC Sense interface as other HTC phones, which includes the BlinkFeed home screen.

The HTC Desire 320 comes in white and grey shades, and its exact release date details are yet to be announced. Expect to see it sat among the cheapest PAYG phones later in 2015, and available for free on dirt cheap contracts.