HP Slate 17 is a big tablet that wants to prove three's not a crowd

HP has just announced the HP Slate, a three-in-one Android device that can be used as a laptop, desktop or tablet machine.

The 17.3-inch screen is full 1080p high-definition, so it should be better for watching videos and playing games than for actually being carried around with you.

Beats Audio speakers are included to provide what HP has described as "room filling audio". With the IPS touchscreen display aimed at wide angled viewing, HP is hoping that families will crowd around the large HP Slate to enjoy media and play games.

What's inside?

The HP Slate will run on Android 4.4.2 KitKat, with an Intel processor plus an accelerometer and gyroscope, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Further information on the exact specifications of the HP Slate hasn't been released, but we should find out more closer to launch.

The 'three-in-one' element means that the HP Slate is designed to be used upright for viewing media, reclined for playing games or flat like a standard tablet.

We'll have to wait until early next year to see if we'd want to use the HP Slate in one way, let alone three, and though UK pricing hasn't been confirmed, prices should be in the region of €449 (around £392, $630, AU$719).