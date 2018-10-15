The OnePlus 6T will be the easiest ever OnePlus handset to buy in the UK

The OnePlus 6T will be the firm's easiest smartphone to buy ever in the UK, as Vodafone and EE have confirmed they'll be ranging the handset alongside O2 which has offered previous OnePlus products.

This will give you a greater variety of contract options for the OnePlus 6T, but you'll also be able to pick it up from retailers Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis.

You'll also be able to pick the handset up SIM-free direct from the OnePlus website, but we're still in the dark when it comes to the OnePlus 6T price.

We already know that it will boast an in-display fingerprint scanner and the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, while dropping the headphone jack and rumors suggest it'll be more expensive than the OnePlus 6 it replaces (which starts at £469).

Remember invites?

It's a far cry from the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2, which witnessed a strict invite-to-buy system which made them extremely difficult - and frustrating - to get hold of.

We also know the OnePlus 6T will offer improved battery life and, according to rumors, a large screen with a smaller notch.

All will be revealed soon, with the handset set to launch on October 30 and a OnePlus 6T release date confirmed for November 6.

We'll be reporting live from the OnePlus 6T launch to bring you everything you need to know about the handset - including the all-important price.