O2 is offering free Disney Plus with its 10GB SIM only deal for just £10 a month

Disney Plus is both the latest streaming service to take the world by storm and also one that ate up all the best shows and films. Star Wars, Marvel, Disney (obviously) and more. And if you just so happen to need a new SIM plan, there's an easy way to sort that and get Disney Plus too.

Right now, O2 is offering a free subscription to the streaming service for a whole six months alongside a number of its SIM only deals. While these range through a number of different data packages, its 10GB option is clearly the best value.

It costs you just £10 a month to get which already makes it a pretty strong offer. Throw in the free subscription and O2 does seem to be one of the strongest SIM plans available.

You can find out more about this O2 plan below or head straight to its website to see all of the available SIMs with Disney Plus.

Need a phone to pair with it? See the best SIM-free phones

O2 SIM only deals + Disney Plus:

SIM only plan from O2 | 12 month contract | 10GB data | unlimited calls and texts | 6 months of Disney Plus | £10/pm

This SIM is excellent thanks to the freebie O2 is throwing in. For just £10 a month, you're getting both an O2 SIM with 10GB of data and a six months free subscription to Disney Plus. Considering Disney Plus normally costs £5.99 a month, this is a pretty spectacular saving.View Deal

What's Disney Plus like?

Disney Plus is the new hyped up streaming service and it couldn't have come at a better time. Included is most of the Marvel movies, the popular new Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian' and even all of the episodes of The Simpsons.



You can download and save episodes and have 4K HDR with Dolby Vision at your disposal. And if you've got kids to entertain, it is no surprise that Disney Plus comes stacked full of kids content.

Read our full Disney Plus review to find out more



Read more: