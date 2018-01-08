Nvidia's 65-inch gaming screens are a thing of beauty

Finding the right TV for gaming is notoriously hard. While it’s easy enough to get gorgeous picture quality with 4K resolutions and HDR color rendition, latency is a huge issue.

(Update: Asus has now unveiled its Big Format Gaming Display monitor, the ROG Swift PG65. We go into more detail about this monitor later in the story).

Not one to conform, Nvidia has launched a new initiative to make the best PC gaming screens which it calls Big Format Gaming Displays (or BFGD for short). In collaboration with Acer, Asus and HP, the GPU maker will produce 65-inch, 4K 120Hz HDR displays with integrated Nvidia G-Sync technology and Nvidia Shield functionality.

This effectively would make BFGDs the one of the biggest displays you can hook your PC gaming rig to. Alternatively, users could tap into the Nvidia Shield features to stream PC games with just their TV as well as accessing streaming media with the help of Google Assistant.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

In terms of picture quality, the BFGD features a 4K HDR display built with a full direct-array backlight, 1,000-nit peak luminance and Quantum Dot Enhancement Films to produce a DCI-P3 color gamut. Of course, lowering latency is an important issue and these new displays will reduce it to a single millisecond.

From the looks of it, Acer, HP and Asus will all deliver their own version of BFGD screens with slightly different bases.

So far, only Asus has released details about its BFGD monitor, the Asus ROG Swift PG65. It features a 65-inch 4K screen with G-Sync, 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 color gamut, with a direct-lit LED backlight capable of 1000-nit peak luminance and HDR compatibility.

According to Asus it will feature a 178 degree wide-view panel and will have Nvidia Shield technology built-in.

For now, pricing has yet to be announced and availability has been slated vaguely for later this year.