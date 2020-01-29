New Zealand vs India live stream: how to watch 3rd T20 cricket match 2020 from anywhere

Virat Kohli's army in blue marches on and, with two T20 cricket wins already secured over New Zealand in the last few days, it's looking to seal victory in this five-match series early. To make sure you don't miss a single six or wicket, we've put together this guide to getting a New Zealand vs India live stream from pretty much anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs India T20 series - where and when The dates, times and venues for the five-match, day/night T20 series are as follows: 1st ODI India won by 6 wickets 2nd ODI India won by 7 wickets 3rd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton, January 29 4th ODI Westpac Stadium, Wellington, January 31 5th ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, February 2 The remaining matches start at 8pm NZDT. So that's around 12.30pm in the afternoon in India's IST time zone (or 7am GMT, if you're somewhere else and trying to work out the start time).

New Zealand came into this five-match series looking to bounce back after a 3-0 test thrashing to great rivals Australia and a Super Over loss to England in their last T20I. But visitors India have chased down pretty gettable targets twice in succession.

Despite having to contend with a lengthy injury list, the Blackcaps still boast a strong squad, but will their second string be enough to knock a rampart India off their stride? Key players Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, along with Tom Latham and Matt Henry are all missing for the hosts, but there's a recall for paceman Hamish Bennett. Another plus for the Blackcaps will be the return of Kane Williamson who will lead the side after missing out on the series against England.

While not as severe as their opponents, India have their own injury problems, with Ishant Sharma set to miss the series after turning his ankle. Mohammed Shami comes into the bolster the bowling attack, but otherwise its a largely unchanged Indian side from the one that saw them ease past Sri Lanka in their last T20 outing at the start of the year.

Follow the instructions below to find out how to grab a New Zealand vs India live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth and see which side can gather momentum ahead of the World Cup later in the year.

Soccer fan too? See how to get a Premier League live stream

Live stream New Zealand vs India from outside your country

In India, New Zealand, Australia, or the UK and looking to find out how to watch the T20 matches between New Zealand vs India? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do. An if you do have any issues, ExpressVPN's awesome 24/7 customer service should get you sorted.

How to watch the T20 cricket series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports Select 1 is the official broadcaster of the T20 series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Coverage is set to start each day the series at 12.10pm IST local time.

How to watch a live stream of the Blackcaps in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show the Blackcaps' upcoming matches against India, with Sky Sport 2 the channel the action to head to for your T20 fix. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the Test series is due to start each day at 6.15pm NZST.

Live stream New Zealand vs India in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this T20 series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of New Zealand vs India. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to stream New Zealand vs India live in the UK