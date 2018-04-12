New Instagram tool will let you download your data

While it’s possible to download your shared information on Facebook, a similar feature isn’t available on Instagram, making it difficult to export your data. That, however, is about to change, reports TechCrunch .

According to a spokesperson for the social media network, Instagram is “building a new data portability tool”. Once available, users will “be able to download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos and messages”.

The new tool should come in handy for anyone looking to leave Instagram for another photo- and video-sharing social network.

Trapped socially

As TechCrunch reports, there is no word yet on when the new tool will be available. There is also no information on whether all data will be retrievable or not.

Instagram is yet to provide details on whether users will be able to download just shared photos and videos, or whether exportable data will include a list of followers, Stories, likes and comments as well.

It is also unclear whether the images exported will be in the original full resolution or compressed.

The only news we do have for now is that Instagram will “share more details very soon” when the tool is ready to be launched.

[Via TechCrunch]