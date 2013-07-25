New Nexus 7 UK release date and pricing revealed

Google's new Nexus 7 is coming to the UK, and PC World and Currys have revealed when and for how much.

Google told us that it would land 'in the coming weeks', by which it really meant months because the tablet is apparently set for arrival on 13 September.

As for pricing, you'll be able to pick the 16GB new Nexus 7 up for £199.99, while the 32GB edition will set you back £239.99.

Lucky seven

Update: Google and Asus have confirmed that the 4G LTE enabled new Nexus 7 tablet will be arriving on our shores in the "coming weeks" and will carry a £299 price tag - although it's highly unlikely that it will actually show up ahead of the Wi-Fi only models.

You can pre-order the Wi-Fi only tablets now if you head on over to the Currys website - don't worry too much about the fact that it's listed the OS as Android 4.2 - we're fairly confident that's just a mistake.

The tablet will come running Android 4.3 all day long. Incidentally, if you're looking for a round up of what's new in Jelly Bean, we've got your back.