Trending

Archos shines light on Neon line of budget Android tablets

By Tablets  

No points for creative names

Archos 97 Neon
Some hints of the iPad, but far from it

MWC 2014 is only a few weeks away, but in this pre-show lull Archos given us a trio of new Android tablets to consider.

The French electronics firm's latest additions include the 10-inch Archos 101 Neon, 9-inch 90 Neon and leading 9.7-inch 97 Neon (we're seeing a theme with these names).

While the 97 Neon looks the part of another iPad Air competitor, it only has a middling 1024 x 768 resolution screen. Underneath the glossy display there's a quad-core Archos A9 1.6GHz processor and quad-core Mali 400 MP4 GPU with 1GB of RAM.

The 97 Neon comes with 8GB storage running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean plus an expandable memory through a microSD card. Tablet photographers will find a 2MP back camera and can snap selfies with the measly 0.3MP front shooter.

A rose by any other name

Archos, Tablets, Archos 97 Neon, Archos 101 Neon, Archos 90 Neon, Newstrack

A rare 10:6 aspect ratio tablet appears

On the slightly larger side of things, Archos has the 101 Neon. With a 1024 x 600 resolution, the 10-inch slate has an uncommon 10:6 aspect ratio for viewing widescreen media.

There's a quad-core A9 1.4GHz processor tucked inside along with quad-core GPU and 1GB RAM. The tablet lacks a back camera but users will be able to video chat with the front-facing webcam.

Finally, for the 9-inch screen 90 Neon has a slightly more traditional, albeit extremely low, 800 x 480 resolution, but it shares the same hardware load out as the 101 Neon.

Along with these similarities the two also come with 8GBs of internal storage expandable through a microSD card slot and come running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

We've asked Archos for the yet-to-be announced availability and prices for the new tablets and will update this post once we hear back.

See more Tablets news