Metro Exodus gets fixes for GeForce RTX graphics cards and low-end PCs

If you’ve been experiencing issues with Metro Exodus and your GeForce RTX graphics card – or indeed if you have a lower-end PC, as these have also been struggling with the game – then help is hopefully at hand courtesy of a new patch.

The patch (version 1.0.1.1 on the Epic Games Store, version 1.0.0.1 on Steam – for those who pre-ordered on Valve’s platform before the game went exclusive to Epic) contains fixes and optimization measures for RTX GPUs. There are also DLSS fixes and “improvements to sharpness” (DLSS being Nvidia’s much-touted frame rate accelerating tech, another benefit of RTX graphics cards alongside ray tracing).

4A Games also promises that Metro Exodus has been better optimized for lower spec PCs, so if you have a machine which isn’t much above the minimum requirements for the game, then with any luck, everything will run a bit more smoothly now.

A raft of general stability fixes have also been implemented here, which will doubtless be useful too, and a new ‘bug trap’ tool has been added. The latter captures information on any crash that occurs and spits out a diagnostics report which you can send to the developer via the game’s support site.

Obviously that could help to cure common problems going forward, and the devs promise anonymity, with no user identifiable data collected in the diagnostics (and you can review the report yourself before you send it).

Future’s too bright?

From what we’ve seen, the reception to the patch has been broadly positive, at least going by comments on Steam. The update for DLSS supposedly now makes it usable, and the results sound impressive, but there’s a reported issue in that enabling DLSS effectively breaks HDR (blowing out the brightness levels), at least for some folks.

There’s seemingly still some work to be done, then, but at least we’re making progress in the right direction.

As we saw at launch, the post-apocalyptic shooter got off to a very shaky start on the PC, with the game’s EXE file going missing (yes, just a minor omission) – and even after that was swiftly fixed as you’d expect, PC gamers continued to report problems with the game crashing just after it had been fired up.

Play Metro Exodus on one of our best gaming monitors

Via Wccftech