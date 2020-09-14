Marvel may have just cast a big MCU Avengers villain in Ant-Man 3

Marvel may have just cast one of the biggest Avengers villains in the upcoming Ant-Man 3, based on a new rumor. According to Deadline, actor Jonathan Majors, previously seen in Netflix's Da 5 Bloods and currently the star of the series Lovecraft Country, will have a lead role in the next Ant-Man movie.

The report notes that while no role has been confirmed yet, sources say he is likely to play Kang the Conqueror in the film, a well-known Marvel supervillain.

It's mentioned that he's likely to be one of the main villains in Ant-Man 3, but that 'there could be a twist with how the character is featured in future films'. That last part is a pretty muddled descriptor, honestly. But it makes us wonder if we'll see Kang appear in one form in this film, only to appear in a different incarnation later on.

Honestly, it's too early to speculate much more than this, but Deadline's track record as a Hollywood insider trade is pretty strong. The outlet is frequently used for major casting announcements, but we'd still take the story as rumor for now.

Still, the idea of Kang the Conqueror potentially being added to the MCU is pretty huge, and might give us some indication of how Marvel Studios intends to follow-up the threat level posed by Thanos in the Avengers movies.

The character of Kang the Conqueror was introduced fully in the eighth issue of The Avengers comic in 1964, and has been a mainstay ever since.

What else do we know about Ant-Man 3?

Director Peyton Reed is returning for the third Ant-Man movie, which doesn't have an official release date yet, but is likely to release in 2022 or later. Disney currently has an 'Untitled Marvel' film on its schedule for October 7, 2022 – we'd guess that's when Ant-Man 3 is coming out as it stands. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are expected to return as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne respectively.

The next MCU movie is scheduled to be November's Black Widow.