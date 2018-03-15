Logitech's new RGB speakers will complete your gaming den

Between all the RGB PC parts, keyboards, mice, keyboards and even monitors, the world has been sorely lacking in light up speakers. Leave it to Logitech to knock it out of the park with a pair of the most gorgeously RGB computer speakers that’ll really set the mood to your games and music.

Featuring four different lighting zones, the Logitech G560 is designed to bathe rooms in rainbow lighting. Thanks to a new piece of Lightsync technology, the speakers can also be used to blast a particular shade of color to match in-game explosions, the direction of approaching enemies, where you’re taking damage or receiving healing, and many more effects.

Read more: Logitech MX Master 2S

Outside of games, the bundled software will take a look at the content on your screen and extend your display by throwing colored lighting to match the edges of your screen. Of course, there’s a visualizer mode but, thanks to those four aforementioned lighting zones, you can have each set of LEDs key off the bass, lows, mids and highs individually.

Aside from all the cool lighting effects, the Logitech G560 looks to be a powerful 240W, 2.1-channel stereo speaker setup. It’ll also support DTS X Ultra surround sound for precise positional audio in games and multi-dimensional music experiences.

The Logitech G560 is available now for $199 (about £140, AU$250).

Logitech also announced a big update for its entry-level keyboard that, of course, includes RGB lighting.

We loved the Logitech G413 so much that it was one of our favorite keyboards for its affordable price and minimalistic design, the Logitech G513 improves upon all of that with a new per-key lighting system and an included memory foam wrist pad.

Additionally, with the keyboard Logitech has launched a new Romer-G Linear switch to deliver a keystroke that Cherry MX Red fans will love. According to the company, the new linear switch delivers a smoother, quieter and 25% faster keystroke than its original Romer-G Tactile switch.

The Logitech G513 is also available starting today for $149 (about £110, AU$190).