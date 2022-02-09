Live
Samsung Galaxy S22 launch live blog: today's Unpacked 2022 event as it happens
Today is the big day for new phones and tablets
By James Peckham published
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 family are expected to be revealed today during the company's first Unpacked event of 2022.
Samsung Unpacked 2022 is set to start at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT on February 9, or at 1am AEST on February 10 for those in Australia. That's a matter of hours away, and we'll be covering the entire event.
Before the big event kicks off, we'll be running you through all the last-minute rumors, what we expect to see, comments from the TechRadar team and more to give you the full picture of the next wave of Samsung products.
Then during the Unpacked launch itself, we'll be covering each announcement so you can be among the first in the world to know all about the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and whatever else the company has up its sleeve.
Do you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? If you do, you'll be getting some updates from today. It's unclear if you'll get them right away, but the company has said they'll be rolling out on February 9.
The new software includes improvements to sleep insights as well as a 30-day trial to fitness app Centr. That's the app that you've seen the adverts with Chris Hemsworth in.
Part of the update also brings in some a 'sleep animal', which tells you what type of sleeper you are. These include Unconcerned Lion, Sensitive Hedgehog, Nervous Penguin and our personal favorite the Easygoing Walrus.
Planning to watch along with our live blog? You'll find the stream will get started here later today. That starts at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT on February 9, or at 1am AEST on February 10 for those in Australia.
Welcome to our live blog where we'll be talking you through everything new from Samsung throughout the day.
The truth is, we know a lot about the upcoming products. That's thanks to an extraordinary amount of leaks that have given us a clear picture of the Galaxy S22 series, and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets as well.
We're still excited to hear the information directly from Samsung though, and we're hoping to get a few surprises from the company along the way as well.
Over the next few hours, we'll give you rundowns of the products we're expecting to hear about, and any last-minute news that breaks. Be sure to come back at 10am ET / 7am PT or 3pm GMT to hear all about the actual launch itself.
