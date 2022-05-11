Google IO live blog: All the details on the Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Android 13

(Image credit: Google)

Good morning - are you ready for Google IO 2022 today? We're going to be taking you through all the information as it arrives from 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.

What are you going to get from us? Well, let me tell you: everything you'd want to know about the event as it happens, and a boat-load of buildup, insight and dissection of the key rumors we've been hearing as the event nears.

What will Android 13 bring? Will the Pixel Watch appear? The Pixel 6A seems nailed on - but will it be one of the 'good' mid-range Google phones or a damp squib again? What about Pixel Buds Pro, privacy or the world of Nest? There's so much to think about.

If you want to see the livestream (and if you do, keep the liveblog open as your pal alongside for said analysis) then we've got you covered there: here's our how to watch Google IO piece that will show you all you need to know about viewing the event.

And while I'm going to be taking the rumored devices and announcements apart piece by piece during the day, if you want a look at what's likely coming up and how to register for the event, you can pop on over to our Google IO 2022 hub, which contains all the juicy information.