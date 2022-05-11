A brand-new Google Pixel Tablet is coming, and it looks like a Home Hub let loose

Audio player loading…

Google is, for the first time in many years, launching a new Android tablet. It confirmed this at its Google IO 2022 conference, after showing off the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Android 13.

There's a catch here though: this isn't coming soon. Google confirmed that it'll be arriving at some point in 2023, though we hope to see more of it before then.

Not much about the tablet was shown off, other than the image you can see above (as well as a few other glimpses of it). To our fresh eyes, it looks a lot like a Google Home Hub that someone took off its stand, though with slightly different-looking software.

The bezels around the screen are quite big, leading some in the TechRadar team (including this author) to think this could be a mid-range tablet, instead of a premium one.

We did hear that it'll use Google's own Tensor chipset too, though if it's coming in 2023, it might actually be the second- or even third-gen version of that processor.

At Google IO, the company also showed its tablet-oriented spin on Android 13, so we can expect that software to show up on this tablet too - this makes it a great time for Google to release its new slate.

Google described it as an exciting time for tablets, hence the big software update and now its own hardware, and we hope to hear more about the Google Pixel Tablet before it's launched.

If we're allowed to briefly speculate: Google didn't sound 100% solid about the tablet, so we imagine it doesn't have a definite release window planned just yet. Since the company is teasing it this early, though, we'll almost definitely hear more about it at Google IO 2023.