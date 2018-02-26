Lenovo’s newest Chromebook comes with a built-in stylus

The Lenovo 500e is the latest convertible Chromebook to feature a built-in stylus, third only to the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Plus.

Lenovo claims writing on its 11-inch Chromebook hybrid features will feel as incredibly natural and lag-free as a real pen. This is all thanks to Google’s software predicting where your stylus goes as you write.

There’s no mention of Google Keep support or a custom pop-up menu when the digital pen makes contact with the touchscreen, but Lenovo plans to roll out an API that developers can freely integrate into their apps for native and enhanced support.

Despite the fancy stylus features, the Lenovo 500e is designed to be affordable as any other Chromebook and it’s available now starting at $349 (about £250, AU$440). At this standard specification, it’s equipped with an Intel Celeron N3450 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMc and an 11.6-inch (1,366 x 768 resolution) display. Users can also opt for the high-end configuration doubles the memory and storage capacity.

This Chromebook is also ruggedized with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges and spill-resistant keyboards with reinforced keys for complete protection.

AnyTouch gets enhanced

Going a step down, the Lenovo 300e has much in common with the 500e sans the built in stylus. Instead, this Chromebook gains Lenovo’s patented Enhanced Touch system, an evolution of the AnyTouch system first designed for the company’s Yoga tablets.

Enhanced Touch effectively allows you to use any household implements such as pencils, pens, or even paperclips to interact with the touchscreen. While not as precise as a dedicated stylus, the convenience of being able to pick up practically anything and use it with the touchscreen is liberating.

Unlike the Lenovo 500e, this Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek MTK 8173C processor and is only available with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMc for storage. Still it features all the same ruggedized elements and 360-degree hinge as its bigger brother and is available starting today for $279 (about £200, AU$350).

Sticking to the basics

Last, but not least, the Lenovo 100e is a more traditional Chromebook that ditches the extra touch features and convertible design for simple affordability. Lenovo also chose to keep the internals within budget with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMc for storage.

Otherwise, this Chromebook is built to the same standard of quality and ruggedness with rubber bumpers plus reinforced ports, hinges, keys and a spill resistant keyboard.

The Lenovo 100e also arrives a little after its two siblings later this March with prices starting at $219 (about £160, AU$280).

