Lenovo reveals its 'smartest ever' AI-driven Yoga laptops

At CES 2019, Lenovo showed off its new line of Yoga convertible laptops that come with a host of improved features, and which the company claims are its smartest computers yet.

Now, you might think your existing laptop is pretty smart, but Lenovo has packed these new devices with some interesting artificial intelligence features that tie together facial recognition, biometric authentication and virtual assistants, as well as high quality media playback.

According to Lenovo, “these advancements are driven by people’s evolving needs, like wanting security and privacy without sacrificing convenience, or immersive entertainment without compromising on portability.”

Yoga S940

First off is the new Yoga S940, which is an incredibly slim and light laptop with Contour Glass that wraps around the display. The bezels are incredibly slim around the display, which can be configured to be up to 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision, with Atmos support. It’s built out of aluminium, weighs 2.64 pounds and is just 0.48 inches (12.2mm) thick.

It’s powerful, too, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD super-fast storage, as well as an Intel 8th generation Core i7 processor.

It also comes with Lenovo Smart Assist features, which include an IR camera for face recognition login, eye tracking content that moves content from the screen to an attached monitor depending on where you’re looking, and software that blocks out background sounds when you’re making voice and video calls. Alexa and Cortana voice assistants are supported, too.

The Lenovo Yoga S940 goes on sale May 2019, starting at $1,499 (around £1,200, AU$2,100).

Yoga C730

The Lenovo Yoga C730 has also been updated, and it comes with a gorgeous new 4K OLED touchscreen display, with a 100% color gamut that makes it a brilliant choice for photographers and digital artists.

It also features up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, built-in JBL speakers and Lenovo’s Active Pen 2 stylus. An 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor powers the laptop.

It goes on sale in April 2019 for $1,649.99 (around £1,300, AU$2,300). However, Lenovo’s press materials say it is not on sale in the US. We’ve contacted Lenovo to find out if and when this laptop is coming to the US.

Lenovo Yoga A940

Lenovo also revealed a 27-inch all-in-one desktop PC aimed at creatives, which offers an alternative to the iMac and Surface Studio 2.

It comes with a rotating 4K screen, which is Dolby Vision certified, and it sits on a dual-hinge design that allows you to move the screen to 25-degree angle for drawing on. An AMD Radeon RX 560 graphics card gives plenty of oomph for video editing and rendering (and even a spot of gaming), and it has a 1080p IR camera and optional five Dolby Atmos speakers.

It will cost $2,349.99 (around £1,900, AU$3,300) and goes on sale March 2019.