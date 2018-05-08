iPhone XI Plus could fit a 6.5-inch screen in an iPhone 8 Plus-sized body

The iPhone 8 Plus has just a 5.5-inch screen, yet according to a new report the rumored iPhone XI Plus could pack a 6.5-inch screen into a body of the same size.

That’s according to a ‘reliable supplier information source’ speaking to Macotakara, which adds that the only size difference could be the thickness, as due to changes to the rear camera the iPhone XI Plus might be 0.2mm thicker. That would make the dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.7mm.

It’s a believable change, since the iPhone XI Plus will have far smaller bezels than the iPhone 8 Plus, though as this is just a rumor we’d still take it with a pinch of salt.

A mock-up of what the iPhone XI Plus might look like compared to the iPhone 8 Plus can be seen below, though to our eyes the upcoming phone still looks larger.

An iPhone XI Plus next to an iPhone 8 Plus (right) and an iPhone 9 next to an iPhone X (left)

Smaller screens and larger cameras

The same source claims that the lower cost model that’s been rumored to be launching with an LCD display will have a 6.0-inch screen, rather than the previously rumored 6.1-inch one. It will also apparently have just one rear camera, but will use TrueDepth for Face ID with its front-facing camera, which is a rumor we’ve heard before.

You can see that handset – which might be called the iPhone 9 - pictured alongside the iPhone X in another mock-up.

And there’s news about the standard 5.8-inch iPhone XI as well, with the source claiming that this will use the same casing as the iPhone X, but will have a larger camera sensor and lens, which may mean they’re improved.

Finally, the source says that with iOS 12 you’ll be able to use Face ID even if your phone is in landscape orientation, where currently it has to be held in portrait. That’s a change that will presumably apply to the iPhone X, so you won’t have to buy new hardware to get it. Again though, nothing is confirmed until it’s confirmed, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Via 9to5Mac