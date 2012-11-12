Internet Explorer 10 preview on Windows 7 rumored for tomorrow

Windows 7 users clamoring for more Internet Explorer are in for some good news, as a preview of Internet Explorer 10 is said to arrive on the OS Tuesday.

Chinese tech site iFanr is reporting that Microsoft director of product marketing for Internet Explorer Roger Capriotti announced a Windows 7 preview version of the web browser at an IE10 press event in Beijing Monday.

A launch Nov. 13 fits with Microsoft's previous announcement that an IE10 preview for Windows 7 would arrive in mid-November.

There is no word on when users should expect a final version of IE10 on Windows 7, which will not be ready until after Microsoft has collected feedback and made modifications based on the preview build.

Better late than never?

Internet Explorer 10 comes standard with Windows 8, but Microsoft hasn't been as forthcoming with a Windows 7 compatible version.

While most users tend to favor a third-party browser like Chrome or Firefox, Internet Explorer still has its fans.

Based on TechRadar's latest hands-on with IE10, that loyalty is rewarded with a speedy and secure new browser.

The question is whether IE10 is too little too late if it hopes to actually convert Chrome and Firefox users.

A preview build might spark curiosity for a few days, but without a stable final version in sight it, may lack staying power with all except those with business PCs who don't have another option.

Via LiveSide, Weibo