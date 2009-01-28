HD TV hits the UK iTunes Store

Lost series 5 now available as a high def download from the UK iTunes Store

HD TV has finally hit the iTunes store in the UK and Lost (season five) is one of the first downloads available for your viewing pleasure.

In terms of price, buying an episode of Lost in HD on the iTunes UK store will set you back £2.49 per episode – or a whopping £41.99 for the entire series.

Boxset or download?

At that price, TechRadar would be sorely tempted to plump for the DVD or Blu-ray boxset option; colour us old-fashioned!

We'll be keeping an eye on the UK iTunes store to see what more HD TV goodies pop up over the coming weeks.

