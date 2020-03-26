Huawei P40 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

James Peckham

The Huawei P40 is almost here, and after a turbulent year for the Chinese company this is Huawei's opportunity to show off its top-end handsets that it hopes will blow away competition like the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Today (March 26) is the launch for the Huawei P40 family, and due to the coronavirus pandemic the company has decided to pull it Paris launch, so just have an online-only event.