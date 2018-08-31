Huawei P30 confirmed by CEO

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu has name checked the Huawei P30 during an interview at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

When quizzed in a group interview about Huawei's recent impressive sales performance, Yu gave a lengthy response where he said "Mate 20 will be even better [than the P20 Pro]… and next year the P30 will be even better."

Huawei's next major launch will be the Mate 20 in the next couple of months, with the Huawei P30 not expected to arrive until February 2019 at the earliest - and thanks to Yu's comment we now have confirmation of this.

Object recognition

As well as dropping the P30 name, Yu also revealed that the upcoming Mate 20 will feature real time object recognition made possible by the firm's new, recently announced Kirin 980 chipset.

If it proves successful, it could well feature in the P30 come 2019 too.