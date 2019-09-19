Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog: we'll be reporting live from the Munich event

James Peckham
The Huawei Mate 30 launch is today, September 19, and we're in Munich, Germany to report live from the firm's launch event.
Rumors suggest we could see at least three smartphones, a new smartwatch, a refreshed fitness tracker and even a TV, and we'll bring you all the news right here in our Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog.
This could be quite an interesting launch event for another reason, however. It looks like Huawei's new handsets - the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite - won't arrive with Google's suite of applications installed on them.
That's down to the ongoing feud between the US and China, with the former banning Google from working with Huawei which has resulted in the phone manufacturer being unable to launch new devices with Google's apps on them.
We'll be bringing you more information on how this impacts the new handsets, and potentially your ownership of them, in our Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog below.
The Huawei Mate 30 launch kicks off at 2pm CEST (1pm BST, 8am EDT, 5am PDT and 10pm AEST), so make sure you bookmark this page and keep hitting that refresh button.
Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog
All times in Central European Summer Time (CEST)
Please refresh this page for the latest live blog updates
10:45 - We're in Munich, Germany and even though the launch is just mere hours away the Huawei Mate 30 leaks keep on rolling. In fact, it appears there's actually very little we don't know about the rumored handsets now, with a huge number of convincing leaks having hit the web over recent months.