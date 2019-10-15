Huawei just revealed a new smartphone, and this one doesn't have Google apps either

New Huawei phones aren't allowed to include the Google Play Store making it very hard to access most of the apps you use, and the same goes for the latest phone from the company.

Huawei launched the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro last month, which didn't have access to Google Play services, and it has now unveiled the Nova 5T, its latest mid-range device.

The Huawei Nova 5T seems to be a decent smartphone for its £399 (roughly $500, AU$745) price tag, but due to the lack of Google apps, its popularity will likely be severely limited. It'll be available in November from most retailers.

What is the Huawei Nova 5T?

In many ways, the Huawei Nova 5T is the Honor 20 Pro, from Huawei's sub-brand Honor. It has the same 6.26-inch display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, four-camera array, and more.

Well, the four-camera array is slightly different. The Huawei Nova 5T has a 48MP main camera, 16MP snapper with ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro camera and 2MP 'bokeh' camera. Instead of that last snapper, the Honor 20 Pro had an 8MP telephoto.

The front-facing camera is a 32MP camera housed in a 'punch-hole' cut-out.

There's a 3,750mAh battery in the Nova 5T, which is a decent size for a smartphone, and is slightly above average, which will be sure to power the slightly-outdated Kirin 980 chipset. There's also 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

All in all, the Huawei Nova 5T is a decent mid-range device, and would likely be a great smartphone for people looking for an affordable device with impressive camera performance – if it had Google apps. At the moment though, that may be a huge deal breaker.